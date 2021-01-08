Boost your video conferences with the additional options offered by Meet Cam

- Advertisement -

As video calls and videoconferences are an element of daily use in this age in which we live, it is necessary to incorporate new options and features. Although each service has been updated and bringing news to improve the experience, there are still many opportunities for improvement. Therefore, we want to present you a tool that will give you additional options to your videoconferences.

Its name is Meet Cam and it is an app for MacOs that adds new possibilities to your video calls, no matter what service you use.

Add new options to your video conferences

If we review the busiest video conferencing services today, we will see that there are features that are in some and not in others. So, the choice can be complicated considering that we are getting some useful option but dispensing with another. This makes it necessary to incorporate all the features we need, regardless of the services used and that is precisely what Meet Cam offers.

With the installation of this application on your Mac, you will have the possibility to add everything you need and it does not have your video conferencing service. We refer to the opportunity to add timers for interventions or countdowns to put limits on the call. Also, you can add tapes with information, agendas with the points you want to discuss and even GIFs.

Meet Cam is a perfect application for content creators who base many of their operations on video calls. By providing the ability to add items to the call, you could save yourself the trouble of doing it in post production. Another excellent option that Meet Cam provides is to set up virtual funds. The results it offers in this section look better than the native Zoom ones, so they are worth trying.

If you want to enhance your videoconferences with new options and you are a Mac user, Meet Cam is the application you need. When installed, the system will recognize it as a camera and you will only have to select it as a video device in your video conferencing app.

To prove it, follow this link.

