Borderlands 3: the review of Psycho Krieg and the fantastic upheaval

One year after the debut of Borderlands 3 (retrieved the review of Borderlands 3), the last chapter of Gearbox’s deranged “space western” saga, Psycho Krieg and the fantastic upheaval marks the official conclusion of the first act of a post-launch path that, in all probability, will continue to welcome content even after the debut of the next generation of consoles. On the other hand, the team has already confirmed that the title will be updated after the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X, with graphical upgrades and new game modes (including local co-op) available for free for all users. While waiting to verify the goodness of these additions, we spent a few hours in the company of our favorite Psycho, the protagonist of a well-packaged DLC, albeit substantially in line with the character of a Season Pass full of ups and downs.

In the meanders of madness

If for generations Kirk, Picard and associates have identified in the infinite cosmic spaces “the last frontier” to be conquered, the ultimate test of fire for the courage of the sci-fi adventurers, the latest DLC of Borderlands 3 opens by dragging players beyond the boundaries coveted by the Enterprise crew, towards a “Twilight Zone” located in the most dangerous of scenarios: that phantasmagoric melting pot of madness and insults known to most as “the mind of Krieg”.

Thanks to the unlikely technologies of Patricia Tannis, brilliant scientist and promoter of the enterprise, the Hunters of the Crypt will in fact be called to immerse themselves soul, body and bullets among the most hidden thoughts of the Psycho par excellence, with the aim of unraveling the mysteries around the genesis of this lethal horde of lunatics.

A lysergic journey that, as anticipated, will allow longtime fans to also shed light on the origins of one of the most popular characters in the universe created by Gearbox, about his peculiar nature and close relationships with the other Crimson Raiders, including a certain blue-haired mermaid protagonist of one of the most traumatic moments in Borderlands 3. Premises of a certain caliber , at the center of a content that probably represents the flagship of this first Season Pass, at least in purely narrative terms.

The will to deepen in the best way the personal story of a much loved character, one of the most iconic of the series, gives life to a dense and engaging tale, studded with glimpses of Krieg’s past and unexpectedly intense moments, obviously interspersed with scenes overflowing with audiovisual insanity and curtains imbued with asylum humor. Sequences that will see us interact amiably with two versions of the masked anti-hero, mirror of his fragmented personality: the usual babbling massacre, that is the most deviated and pathological side of Psycho, and Krieg Sano, what remains of his original identity after years of “nipple salads” and “meat bikes”. The direction chosen for the DLC led the developers to build an adventure with a much more linear structure than that of the previous downloadable contents: a route that on the one hand seemed absolutely consistent with the focus of the package, but from the another has generated some significant cuts on the side of secondary positions.

Socrates, Plato and Krieg

Between a bizarre – and fitting – reinterpretation of the myth of Plato’s cave and a sui generis funeral dedicated to Krieg’s favorite bike ax, the side quests feature a fair range of brilliant gimmicks (some absolutely memorable), but typically end in 3 or 4 minutes, and require the player just a handful of interactions to be completed within a few meters.

This contributes to making Psycho Krieg and the fantastic upheaval the shortest of the DLCs released so far, so much so that in just over three hours you could have fully consumed its content offer. A proposal that, incidentally, offers nothing new on the playful side, along a path littered with enemies already seen and not particularly interesting pieces of equipment, with only a couple of noteworthy exceptions.

On the other hand, however, our psychedelic wanderings have led us to visit some of the most evocative and surprising scenarios among those seen so far in the post-launch journey of Borderlands 3, blessed by an artistic direction that proves capable of combining old and new to find creative solutions of great impact, as well as perfectly in line with the narrative context of the whole.

Furthermore, some of the bosses scattered along this path of lucid madness deserve an honorable mention, an adverse face in battles as reckless as they are exhilarating, which will not fail to get you more than a laugh. With an overall balance marked by some well-chosen choices and others much less effective, which always moves in the balance between originality and conservatism, Psycho Krieg and the fantastic upheaval, in short, fails to raise the fortunes of a much more modest Season Pass than the canons of the its direct predecessor, which moreover finds much of its strength precisely in the incredible lore built along the production path of Borderlands 2.

Waiting to know something about the near future of the new Crypt Hunters, it is in fact difficult not to consider the three DLCs of Borderlands 3 as a sort of “posthumous appendix” of the second chapter, forged to capitalize on a past dear to thousands of players. Do not help but hope that the next-gen landing of the title is also the beginning of a new life cycle full of news and adventures, able to give prestige to the past of the series with an eye always turned to its future.