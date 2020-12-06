Bored of training alone? Do it together with your friends with Bim

The benefits of exercise and physical activity in general are more than known to all, however, it takes a lot of motivation to get started. We usually find this motivation in many ways, but one of the most common is being accompanied by someone else. Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic almost nullifies this possibility, technology managed to bypass it with an app that will allow you to train with your friends through a video call.

Its name is Bim, it is an application for iOS that combines the functions of a training advisor with those of a video calling service.

The way to train with your friends by video call

The versatility of video conferencing services was revealed with the advent of mandatory confinement. Thus, dozens of options began to emerge, but many of them were for specific uses, that is, teaching classes, playing a game or making music, for example. In this sense, Bim is part of these alternatives for specific areas, focusing on the field of physical activity.

Many people usually go to the gym with friends, this makes the experience much more fun and motivates us much more. But since this option is not available, we have two elements of great help: exercise apps and video calls. In that sense, Bim combined both and offers the possibility to connect in a video call, select an exercise program and start training.

The application has more than 160 training programs available, however, you can also create personalized plans. Also, with example videos that will allow us to see the correct way to do the exercise before starting. Taking into account that he wants us to group together to train, we can also follow our progress and that of the friends with whom we share the training.

During the call you can see the other person and speak as in any other similar service. Bim is a really great application and it will surely become the favorite of those who have not trained with their friends for a long time.

