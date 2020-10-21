Bored with your PC? Here’s how you can find the ‘new’ Solitaire in Windows 10

There are times when companies lose good habits and leave us without some of the ingredients that have made our PC a machine capable of entertaining us as much as always offering the best results during work. And when we talk about spending a few moments, short or long, but enjoyable, we are not referring so much to that Call of Duty or Fortnite on duty, as to two classics to which you have dedicated hours and hours.

Effectively, we are talking about Minesweeper and Solitaire, two of the Olympic sports in the offices and that since the arrival of Windows 10 they have been cornered. In the case of the first, it has disappeared from the operating system completely and in the case of the second, although it seems impossible, it is still installed although far from the focus of the main menus.

Recover Windows Solitaire

As we say, while the famous Minesweeper is already missing in action and, at most, we can recover it via download through the Microsoft store, In the case of Solitaire we have it inside the OS in a place where we are sure you have passed on more than one occasion, but your eyes have never fallen in his presence. You have two ways to find it: one is the easiest, which is through the search engine in the shortcut bar that you have at the bottom. You write “solitaire” and you will see a first result that is the Microsoft Solitaire Collection, which is a kind of ultra-advanced edition of the classic with several alternatives and themes. The second way to find it is to access the Windows menu, at the bottom left, and go to the apps that start with the letter “M”. There the solitaire will appear.

How to find Windows Solitaire.

The great advantage of doing the search is not only that you can start the game quickly, but that Docking functions will also appear to the taskbar, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, which will allow you in the future to save all the previous steps and go directly to Solitaire with a simple click.

Windows 10 Solitaire.

This new Solitaire is much more complete than the original and has adopted many of the uses and customs that mobile device games spend, with premium features, daily challenges, rankings and versions for smartphones with which to continue increasing those achievements that we have achieved with the PC. As you can see, functions that only add noise to a classic to which all of us, at some point, have spent some time dead between work tasks. Not?