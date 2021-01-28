Latest news

Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland is drawing controversy

By Brian Adam
Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Brian Adam
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to visit Scotland today to highlight the efforts of the government in London to defeat the crown virus in the country.

However, polls show that the majority of the Scottish public believe that Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has proved better than Boris Johnson in tackling the pandemic.

Furthermore, twenty consecutive polls show that most Scots are in favor of secession with Britain and the Scottish National Party is stepping up its campaign for a new referendum on the issue.

However, Boris Johnson has often said that the issue was resolved in the last referendum in 2014 when 55% of Scots voted to stay in the UK.

Nicola Surgeon has expressed her dissatisfaction with Boris Johnson ‘s visit to Scotland in the face of travel restrictions for the general public.

Conversely, spokesman Boris Johnson said it was important for the public and business people to see the Prime Minister and be able to talk to them.

