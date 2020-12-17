Bosch has created a sensor for future wearables to guess or “learn” almost any type of exercise pulling AI

- Advertisement -

We can have Bosch as one of the main manufacturers of household appliances, but its forays, as we have seen here on occasions, go further. In addition to autonomous cars with LIDAR or a projector for smart glasses, now they are trying it in fitness terrain with a sensor with artificial intelligence for the detection of sports activities.

One of the aspects that we stop to review when we analyze quantifying bracelets or smartwatches (especially those more focused on sports) is what type of activities it records and if they do it well. Sometimes we find identical recording programs for different exercises or that any toning or strength exercise is included regardless of the muscle group that is worked, and what they show us with this sensor is the possibility of more accurate and automatic detection.

Differentiate between curl, press and whatever movement

Bosch explains that the BHI260AP (which is what it’s called) has several functions, among which are the navigation, targeting estimation, machine learning analytics and activity logs. At the hardware level it includes a 32-bit microcontroller and an integrated IMU sensor that combines a three-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope.

As we can see in the video they have shared, the chip is associated with its own app on the mobile from which the user starts monitoring, without previously specifying the exercise. Wearing the BHI260AP on the wrist, Bosch shows that it is able to distinguish the type of exercise and perform the movement count.

The BHI260AP comes standard with 15 learned activities whose registration can be personalized with the user’s technique or style in order to increase precision. The promise is that the user also has a more detailed record of their activity, beyond the count: they have data on each movement.

Of course, it is not all artificial intelligence that facilitates its activity. What we also see is that the user can “teach” the chip a new activity (up to 50), so that in the future it falls within the automatic detection that the chip does.

Although the BHI260AP is associated with a mobile phone, its activity and registration do not depend on it and the components it integrates are sufficient, so that the data does not either (necessarily have to go to a cloud). And although what they show is a prototype that differs from the designs we see in today’s smartwatches and bracelets, the size of the chip allows can be integrated into a wearable (maybe with screen if they take it further).

On this, although for now they have not confirmed that there is wearables ready for the chip, is available to developers and manufacturers interested so that they can be designed. So we will be attentive to see what final design is with it and especially if it is as accurate as it promises.