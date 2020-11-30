Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds Review: Top Audio And Noise Canceling

The world of True Wireless headphones is now full of alternatives. Most are located in the medium-low range, while in the high one they are the excellent ones Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple’s AirPods Pro to refer to the category. These are two really difficult products to overcome, on the one hand Sony has proposed earphones with really effective noise cancellation and a well-balanced sound, Apple on the other hand also offers a lot of quality but in addition it adds greater integration with the smartphone ( assuming you are using an iPhone). In short, it is difficult to compete with these products, but Bose has fully succeeded in its intent.

The QuietComfort Earbuds they are earphones that do not regret the high quality of the competitors, managing to offer a cancellation of sounds at least at the same level and an even more balanced sound, for a product with almost no weaknesses.

Design and ergonomics

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are sold in a rather minimal and elegant package, which immediately makes it clear that you are dealing with a high-end product. Inside, in addition to the charging case and headphones, there are several replacement rubbers for the earphones, of different sizes to adapt them to different types of ears. Then there is the charging cable and the classic instruction manual.

We wrote above that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have practically no weaknesses, in reality there are three: the first is the size of the charging case. Compared to Sony WF-1000XM3 the width and height are similar, but the thickness is higher. The size of the earphones is also quite important, if you are looking for a product that does not stand out on the face better go to another device. The headphones are IPX4 certified, therefore resistant to sweat or drops.

Both the case and the earphones are made of fair quality plastic, nothing that distinguishes them from other high-end models but still commensurate with the purchase cost. The case is characterized by 5 LEDs on the front, which indicate the charging of the headphones, and by a rear USB Type C socket for charging, which can also be done wirelessly with Qi standard.

A button allows opening and access to the headphones, which come on as soon as the lid is lifted. Inside you can see a button to start pairing with the smartphone and the two earphones, magnetically locked inside their charging slots.

The earphones have a rather generous size and a more complex anchoring system than the Sony WF-1000XM3. Once inserted in the ear, they must in fact be rotated slightly, to allow the headband to fix better inside the auricle. The comfort is high, higher than that of the Sony, because the headband allows you to push the headset less into the ear. The headphones also integrate infrared sensors on the body, which allow them to understand when they are worn and how much not: just remove an earphone to see the music playback stop automatically.

Application and listening experience

The association between earphones and smartphones, in our case an iPhone 12 Pro, is simple and takes place via Bluetooth 5.1 with AAC and SBC codecs, but it could be even more so. In fact, on the App Store there are several Bose applications, which can be confusing. In fact, we first downloaded the Bose Connect application, which then sent us back to the Bose Music app, the correct one for using the QuietComfort Earbuds. The headphones also work without an app, but in this case you lose access to the settings, which are important to manage them better. From the software you can in fact choose the intensity of the noise cancellation and set three presets to quickly adjust it by double tap on the left earphone.

Also from here you can manage different sources, the headphones only support one connected device at a time, but this way you can change it when you need it. Remaining on the subject of touch gestures, there is a “Quick Choice” section, with which you can take advantage of the long pressure on the left earphone to forward a song or be warned about the battery level.

Other options include managing the automatic detection of use of the headphones, for example, you can enable / disable automatic pause when removing the earphones from the ear, or turning off the noise reduction when wearing only one earphone. It is then possible to associate a voice assistant, Siri in our case, or read the instructions for use, useful for understanding the few touch commands available.

Touch controls are the second weak point of the product, due to a not always precise command detection and to the limited number of functions associated with them.

Where the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds fear no one is in the audio quality and noise cancellation. Bose’s experience in this field is evident, the sound is very balanced, from medium to high frequencies, up to the bass, never too invasive. The sound is more natural even than the excellent WF-1000XM3, where the bass is more present. In this respect we can say that the QuietComfort Earbuds play on par with the Sony, but with an even more flat sound. The quality is also excellent on calls, with the interlocutor’s voice always clear, as well as that coming from the microphone.

Noise cancellation is also very effective and it does not affect audio quality. We are on the same level as the Sony WF-1000XM3, all constant bass sounds are cut, but voices are also consistently reduced.

The autonomy allows about 18 hours of listening, a good value but still lower than other top models. With the next edition Bose will have to improve it to stay on par with its competitors.