Bose Sport Open Earbuds, headphones for sports lovers

The American manufacturer is one of the great references when it comes to buying a sound product. To do this, Bose boasts a catalog beyond any doubt that includes all kinds of devices: speakers, sound bars … And now, they have just presented the Bose Sport Open Earbuds.

Predictably, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company was not going to miss the idyllic setting of the CES 2021, that will give its particular official starting gun on January 11, but is already making presentations for the specialized press.

And in the case of Bose, the company has presented some supraural headphones It features a grip designed to fit at the back of the ear so your small transducers point directly into the ear.

Some headphones for sports

enlarge photo Bose Sport Open Earbuds Headphones Bose

Thanks to this, a high quality sound is achieved but without completely covering the ear canal. Therefore, you will be able to hear the sounds around you, making the Bose Sport Open Earbuds a perfect model for jogging for example.

In terms of design we see that these Bose Sport Open Earbuds offer a very attractive appearance. And also, the American firm has taken everything into account. In this way, the right earbud has controls to be able to pause or play music, accept calls or change songs.

And be careful, the other pavilion surprises, since It has a button that will allow you to activate any of the voice assistants that you use on your phoneEither Google Assistant, Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Bixby.

Say that each of the headphones has a weight of 14 grams, so you will not notice that you are wearing them at any time. In addition, and how could it be otherwise in helmets to practice sports, Bose Sport Open Earbuds boast IPX4 certification so that water or sweat are not a problem for this device.

Regarding the acoustic section of the new Bose headphones, say that we find two 16mm diameter double pole transducers. This achieves a clear and crisp sound.

Are you going to use these Sport Open Earbuds to make calls? That you know that it has external microphones, plus a wind noise reduction system so your voice sounds really clear.

In terms of connectivity, this model is committed to Bluetooth 5.1, which guarantees excellent signal quality. One of the most important elements in headphones of this type we see in its autonomy. And the Bose Sport Open Earbuds battery It fulfills with note by offering 8 hours, which also boasts a fast charging mode so that in just 20 minutes you have a guaranteed three hours of use.

At the moment we do not know the official launch date of these headphones, but if you live in the United States you can already reserve the Bose Sport Open Earbuds to a price of $ 199.95.

