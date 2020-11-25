Boston Dynamics robot to explore radioactivity at Chernobyl

Spot, the robot dog of the Boston Dynamics company is used in Chernobyl to study this dangerous area, victim of the worst nuclear disaster in history. The purpose of robodog is to explore “unknown territories with radioactive contamination.”

Although it is known, the Chernobyl tragedy occurred in 1986. Since then what remains of Reactor 4 “has been covered in different ways.” However, it is a fact that there is still radioactive material in that place. Hence it continues to be quite dangerous for people.

However, thanks to the rise of technology, scientists could study what lies beneath those foundations. For this they will use Spot, with the purpose of studying the structure and state of the area.

The Boston Dynamics robodog is a quadruped with many abilities. Among them, walking, avoiding obstacles, has even been used to circumvent the COVID-19 pandemic. How? Encouraging people to maintain social distance. The company is expected to launch add-ons that significantly improve the functionality of these robots in the coming year.

To enter the affected area, University of Bristol researcher Dr Dave Megson Smith and his working group equipped Spot with a radiation sensor “to create a map of the radiation exiting the front wall of the Chernobyl Power Plant ”. The following image shows the results obtained.

But why use Spot and not another kind of robot in Chernobyl?

Scientists indicate that this quadruped complies with their safety rules. Avoid raising as little dust as possible, as these particles are highly radioactive and “stick to everything”. What is least wanted is for radioactivity to escape. The fact that the Spot has legs and no wheels is very useful as it raises less dust.

This quadruped could easily replace the humans who have so far made measurements in this environment, where they put their lives at risk. In this regard, Megson-Smith comments:

“Since there are entire swaths of the Chernobyl nuclear plant where people cannot enter, we would need robots like Spot to do those environmental characterizations.”

But doesn’t radioactivity destroy robots? Yes, but the idea is to use these machines in areas where they are not destroyed, that serve to carry out mappings in a prudent way. However, it is clear that Spot must be subjected to study to evaluate to what extent it supports radioactivity and what actions must be taken to make it stronger.

