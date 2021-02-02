Boston Dynamics unveils articulated arm for Spot, the robot dog

- Advertisement -

Boston Dynamics has presented the complement with which he had exhibited Spot, his robot dog, months earlier. It is an articulated arm with a clamp at the end that facilitates from the collection to the transport of objects.

Spot is a robot dog that began to be marketed for an approximate amount of 75 thousand dollars in June 2020. A machine with many skills, among which its ability to dance, walk, avoid obstacles and even as an exploration tool stand out.

The new Spot plugin allows you to interact with the environment

Now, with the addition of this new complement, a six-degree-of-freedom arm, Spot will be able to physically interact with the environment, since it will go from being a simple data collection tool to performing from domestic to industrial activities.

In the following Boston Dynamics video, a robodog is seen seeding a plant, cleaning a room, as well as in more complex activities typical of the industrial sector. It is clear that the Spot Arm accessory comes to increase the functions of Spot.

Now the Boston Dynamics robot dog can grasp, hold, lift and even carry objects. It can even be used to interact with machinery that could be dangerous to humans.

New version of Spot with autonomy to load

The company has also announced a new version of Spot. This is called the Enterprise Spot and comes with a dock, as well as automatic upload capabilities. This feature gives Spot enough autonomy to recharge itself when the battery is low.

The robot dog will approach the charging base when necessary to supply itself with power, all without the slightest human intervention. Enterprise Spot is ideal “for applications that involve repetitive routine inspections and data collection.”

In addition to this, Enterprise Spot comes with updates to its hardware, as well as an improved WiFi sensor that guarantees greater security and better communication. These new functions will allow you to transfer much more information and in a faster way.

Similarly, the new version of robodog offers users access to Boston Dynamics’ web-based Scout software. A tool that allows you to monitor multiple bots from a virtual control room.

Boston Dynamics continues to surprise with its robots, machines that even ordinary people could have at home, since they fulfill domestic functions. Except that its price is quite high, it exceeds 74 thousand dollars.

