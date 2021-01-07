Latest news

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh selected by Joe Biden as labor secretary

By Brian Adam
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, originally from Connemara, is reportedly selected by Joe Biden to be labor secretary in the President-elect’s government.

Marty Walsh is the son of the late John Walsh, or John Martin Tom of Mains Harbor, Carna, and Mary Walsh, or Mary Joe Peter O’Malley, of Rosskee, Rosmuck.

The Democrat politician was first elected mayor of Boston in November 2013 and was re-elected to that position, with nearly 65% ​​of the vote, in 2017.

A campaign has been going on for some time among senior trade unions in the United States who wanted the newly elected President to appoint the Mayor of Boston as Labor Secretary in the new Government in Washington.

The speculation about Walsh being in the count for a Government job in Washington has been going on for some time. Mayor Walsh and Joe Biden are personal friends and the newly elected President is understood to be very impressed with the work of Marty Walsh in Boston.

Connemara is very much in the background of the Irish-American members nominated by Joe Biden. Jennifer O’Malley-Dillon, whose grandparents were from Ceantar na nOileán, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff. Denis McDonough, a former Chief of Staff with Barack Obama, has been named secretary in charge of veterans and State military personnel. McDonough’s grandfather was from Carna and his grandmother was from the An Cheathrú Rua area.

