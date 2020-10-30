Bottle feeding machine for birds

Sweden: Coyotes and other birds are very clever and use a wide variety of tools. Now a master has made a machine in which if the bird drops the lid of the bottle, the machine provides food to the bird in return.

Hans Forsberg, a robotics and artificial intelligence expert in Sweden, has built a machine on which European birds such as the nymphs (mag pies) now drop bottle caps from the sides and eat in return. Interestingly, the birds have become accustomed to it and they take their grain from the machine as a reward by bringing gray bottle caps on the road every day.

According to Hans Forsberg, magpie birds are very intelligent and they have learned this important task. Now every day many birds bring bottle caps from gardens, backyards, roads and other places. In return, Anus gets recycled equipment. In this way, the birds are taking the gift of their food by reducing the garbage from the streets. Her video is going viral fast.

Hans once saw in the garden of his house that these birds were trying to open the glass lock on the bulbs, after which he came up with the idea of ​​making a machine. According to Hans, these birds have surprised him by helping in recycling. These birds are also skilled at carrying things like crows.

The machine has a hole in which the lid of the bottle is dropped and the machine throws the grain instead. These include peanuts and other grains. Each bird gets two pieces of food for one cover. They have created this system with the help of raspberry pie.

Hans says he has several bottle caps around his neighborhood and the birds collect them even from where the human eye cannot reach. In the next phase, they will also train the birds to pick up leftover cigarette butts and other garbage.

However, some have criticized it, saying neighbors should clean up their act and told Hans to feed the birds without greed.