BP must show that its green bet does not fall between two waters

Bernard Looney’s great transition has a little lame. Since revealing more details of his turn to renewables in mid-September, BP’s new CEO has seen the stock drop 22%, more than any other oil company. Rather than outright rejection of your bet, it may reflect that investors prefer other similar alternatives.

Third-quarter results show a small profit, helped by the Chinese recovery, after a large loss in the previous quarter. But it is too early to know if the plan to reduce oil production by 40% by 2030 and multiply investment in renewables by 10 is correct. Crude enthusiasts may prefer Exxon, which has only fallen 8% since Sept. 15, and is much more optimistic about oil production and reluctant to cut emissions – trading at 75% of book value, versus 40% of BP. And unlike this one, it has not cut its dividends, which means that its shares yield more than 10%, compared to 8% for its rival.

Looney should be more concerned about green investors choosing someone else. At first glance, there is not much difference between BP and Total (both want to invest more in wind and solar to have about 20 GW of capacity in 2025). But Total, which is down 17% since mid-September, has a more navigable balance.

Including leases, BP’s net debt is 38% of its capital. Total’s is 28%. Since he avoided cutting the dividend, his share yields 9.5%. You should be able to hedge it with operating cash flow if crude stays at $ 40, Bank of America predicts. So should BP, and there is room for two major oil companies in transition.

But Total’s € 72 billion capitalization, compared to BP’s 46 billion, and greater financial flexibility leave it in a better position. Its 2025 capacity target consists of facilities built, while BP only requires these to be signed project commitments. Looney’s challenge is to show that his strategy is not compromised.

