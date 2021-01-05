Entertainment

Brad Pitt showed his collection of tattoos on a paradise beach

By Brian Adam
Brad Pitt and his friend Flea, the bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, were photographed during a getaway to the paradisiacal beaches of Las Turks and Caicos Islands.

The two old friends were spotted on a boat ride to snorkel. The 57-year-old movie star enjoyed the beach and ocean snorkeling over the weekend. The artists stayed at the luxurious Amanyara resort.

The Oscar winner exposed some tattoos of your back while enjoying some short vacation away from Hollywood and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he is still in battle for the custody of his children.

Brad Pitt enjoys a vacation with friends (Grosby)
Brad Pitt was seen on a boat with Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Grosby)

The Hollywood heartthrob decided to ring in the new year in the company of his good friends. Brad’s children with their ex Angelina Jolie spent the Holidays with their mother.

Photos of the actor show him in a black snorkel mask sitting on a boat with his tattoos on display. Pitt’s extensive collection of tattoos includes the first initials of each member of the family, a set of lines designed by Jolie, and the Latin word Invictus which means invincible.

Absent from the trip was his ex-now-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, whom a source previously told the magazine People who has not been with the actor since August.

“Brad hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship, ”the source said in October. “They saw each other several times and that’s it. It can’t be called separation, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual adventure and that’s it”.

Pitt and the German model first met at a party after the Berlin premiere in August 2019 of his movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The former couple was first seen in August arriving at Le Castellet airport in France. The romantic getaway came months after they were seen laughing and talking at a Kanye West show in Los Angeles in November 2019.

The relationship with Nicole Poturalski generated controversy since the young model has a marriage “open” with the billionaire businessman Roland mary, 68 years old. They both have a son named Emil, seven years old.

Flea, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Grosby)

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star has kept a relatively low profile during the coronavirus pandemic, although he and his ex Jennifer Aniston thrilled fans with their virtual charity encounter in September.

In November 2020, Pitt was photographed unloading boxes of groceries from trucks and delivering them to low-income families in south central Los Angeles. A few months before that, Pitt and Flea were seen also helping those most vulnerable in the wake of the pandemic.

Brad Pitt's gesture of solidarity: he distributed boxes of food to low-income families (The Grosby Group) Brad Pitt helped low-income families during the pandemic (Grosby)

Pitt and Jolie, 45, continue to face a never-ending custody battle for five of their six children. The actor claims that custody be shared, while Jolie refuses, considering the actor a harmful and unreliable influence to take care of the children. Last June during an interview, the Oscar winner said that she separated from the actor because of the “wellness” of their children.

Jolie tried to have her private divorce judge, John W. Ouderkirk, removed from office because he was allegedly too close to Pitt’s lawyers. The actor’s team responded with court documents showing that Ouderkirk, who officiated the couple’s wedding in 2014, had informed all parties of the alleged conflict of interest.

“The longer you do this, the more damage it does to the children,” an acquaintance of the former couple told the Page Six site in August. “It’s her game. He still has the kids for longer than he does and he’s trying to keep that up as long as possible. “

