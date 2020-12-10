Health

Brains, pockets and emotional disorders: this is how society (and the economy) impacts our mental health

By Brian Adam
I think it was in high school. They took us to the auditorium and sat us before an older man who was ordering striped cards on stage. He was a Catholic missionary, I think I remember. An Augustinian friar who had spent most of his life among the 2,500 islands of the Marajó archipelago, the slums of Buenos Aires and the favelas of Rio. He knew something, he began to laugh, of poverty.

They had us misled about poverty. In the stories they told us as children, there was always a sweetened, warm and slightly comforting version of poverty. In fact, when a rich man, a king or a princess lost (always accidentally) their prestige, money or resources, they ended up becoming better people. The poverty of stories, the old priest told us, brings out the best in us.

“But it’s a lie,” he said as he wiped the smile off his face. Hunger, misery or cold do not make anyone better; the fear, the uncertainty of not knowing what your children will eat tomorrow do not make you any more pure; “poverty, when it is real poverty, – the missionary came to say – brings out the worst in each one, what it takes to survive“If we are good in those circumstances, it is always in spite of them.

Today, as you read the review that Matthew Ridley and his team publish in ScienceI have remembered that old friar and his crusade against the idealization of poverty. And it is that Ridley wonders Why are people living in poverty disproportionately affected by mental illness? Can policies that aim to improve mental health reduce poverty as a consequence? That is, do poverty and disease form a two-way causal relationship?

What’s the point of asking that question?

Screenshot 2020 12 10 At 17 57 32 Aneta Pawlik

That, at least, some will ask. And the first answer is that, indeed, that relationship seems to exist. Or that’s the conclusion the team comes to after examining a not inconsiderable amount of interdisciplinary studies. And if they do exist, Ridley argues, understanding the mechanisms underlying that possible relationship is crucial to developing effective policies and interventions that can improve psychological well-being and reduce poverty.

After all, research of higher methodological quality suggests that people living in poverty are often disproportionately affected by mental illness. And, on the other hand, that people who suffer from depression and anxiety are more likely to face greater economic challenges due to the loss of employment and income, which leads to poverty. Furthermore, many other studies (on this Ridley’s work is very comprehensive) show that improving one of them leads to improvements in the other.

After examining the reason for this relationship (things ranging from the concerns and uncertainty that living in poverty entails to the effects of poverty on child neurodevelopment), they wonder if the pandemic may have exploited this relationship and affect this complicated relationship . It is difficult to say without concrete studies, but the model suggests that it is. And this is important. Often when we talk about science we tend to forget that, beyond Petri dishes and distant nebulae, this is too. And having complex models that integrate what we know are essential to change things.

Image | Robina Weermeijer

