Branson is late for packed SPAC vehicle party

With the launch of a SPAC investment vehicle, Richard Branson is the latest corporate celebrity to jump on the bandwagon. After a series of high-profile setbacks for Virgin, he will have to work hard to convince potential investors and targets that his magic is still intact.

Until their recent surge in popularity, SPACs, or blank check companies, had a bad reputation. They are listed companies created solely to buy others that want to be listed without the hassle and scrutiny of a full IPO. That didn’t deter Branson, which supported its Virgin Galactic space adventure in such a vehicle in 2019. Its new Cayman Islands-registered SPAC, VG Acquisition, wants to raise $ 400 million from customers looking to expose themselves to consumer-related businesses. in the US and Europe.

I could have chosen another time. Branson has come to contemplate the option of mortgaging his Caribbean island. Virgin Australia airline went bankrupt in April, and Virgin Atlantic, in which Branson owns 51%, narrowly avoided a crash landing in July after failing to get help from London. The timing of the launch of your Virgin Voyages cruise line couldn’t have been worse.

Such chaos reduces the value of the Virgin brand, which is key to standing out. As with other SPACs, investors will have to pay handsomely to enter. Branson will invest 10 million in the purchase of VG (only 2.5% of the capital raised) but will maintain 19%, with a face value of 78 million, assuming that the underwriters do not exercise their option to sell more shares.

With so many others choosing the SPAC route, investors have many options. At least $ 31 billion has been raised this way this year, according to Dealogic. Among the celebrities who support these vehicles are hedge fund heads Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman. Branson’s bet is that his name will attract entrepreneurs looking for a quick IPO. But until he identifies a suitable target, he appears to be late for an already packed party.

>