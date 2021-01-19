Brave Browser now natively supports the IPFS protocol

- Advertisement -

Recently, the company Brave Software has launched a new update from your browser. This is the Brave 1.19 version and it stands out for being the first software to surf the internet that natively supports the IPFS protocol.

Currently the communication protocol that reigns in Internet searches is HTTP. In fact, it is likely to remain so for a long time. However, the IPFS (Interplanetary File System) protocol is a project that goes further. It is proposed to make the web a distributed space.

A distributed space? Yes, a place where data transmission takes place on a Peer to Peer (P2P) network, similar to how BitTorrent works. Have you used it? In this there are no fixed servers, the computer when downloading becomes a server, therefore there are more possibilities to download a file and thus not depend on a centralized computer. In this regard, Brian Bondy, chief technology officer and co-founder of Brave commented:

“We are delighted to be the first browser to offer native IPFS integration with the current version of the Brave desktop browser. The integration of the open source IPFS network is a key milestone in making the Web more transparent, decentralized and resilient. “

Brave with IPFS protocol can become the friendly browser of users from oppressive countries

Brave with the IPFS protocol allows us to “access decentralized or censored content.” Even with this new version “users will be able to access URLs that start with ipfs: //, directly from the browser, without the need for an extension.” An action that previously only worked if we installed an IPFS desktop application or a browser extension.

Another advantage that Brave Browser offers is that it can also be used to bypass national firewalls. As well as “accessing content that could be blocked within your country for political reasons and that is available through IPFS.” It is precisely this particularity that makes it a browser that is friendly to users from oppressive regions. Do not you think?

In addition to this, the new update allows users to install their own IPFS. This as a way to contribute to the distributed network and as an alternative to the server for other users to view part of the downloaded content.

So far, Brave includes support for private video chat system, ad blocker, query parameters, social media blocking, among other functions. The company has said it will continue to work to expand the list of features, as well as expand the use of the IPFS protocol.

