Brave, Vivaldi and DuckDuckGo will block Google FLoC

Google FLoC is the new tracking mechanism with which the Internet giant wants to turn the page of the cookies third parties (and cookies in general), questioned by the pernicious, abusive and non-transparent use that the Internet advertising industry has made of them. When they have not been used for something worse, such as massive espionage campaigns or to spread malware …

You know what this is about. In general, third-party cookies follow us around the web to help advertisers understand what things interest us the most and thus be able to better target advertising and increase the chances of a product being sold. The problem is that the industry crossed the red line It’s been a long time and the current level of following is unprecedented compared to traditional advertising methods.

Pressure is mounting on the industry (and the first Google) as more alternative browser, add-on or search engine providers begin to block these cookies. You just have to count the multi-million dollar ad blockers downloads to see how fed up users are with all this. And it’s a big problem because many means we live on it and we strive to serve minimal, responsible, and non-invasive advertising.

Google promises with FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) to dispense with the use of cookies from third parties to collect data related to the activity that the user performs online (history and browsing, interests, demographics, etc.), monitoring activity at the group level instead of at the individual level and in this way to be able to continue serving dedicated advertising in a somewhat more secure and private way.

Google already announced the blocking of third-party cookies in Chrome more than a year ago, so few may miss the arrival of Google FLoC. The problem is that it is a mechanism used exclusively by the company that does not seem to have the approval of the rest of the industry. Or at least part of it. It also does not have the approval of the European Union since its legality under the GDPR remains to be determined. In addition, testing has already begun on a small group of Chrome users, but without there appears to have been prior consent.

Blocks to Google FLoC

DuckDuckGo, the alternative search engine that has grown the most in recent months by betting on privacy as the main feature, has been the first to announce plans to block Google FLoC both in its search engine and in Chrome through an extension. “We are disappointed that despite the many publicly expressed concerns with FLoC that have yet to be addressed, Google is already imposing FLoC on users without explicitly asking them to sign up.”, have commented.

VivaldiOne of the alternative web browsers that uses the Chromium base like Chrome itself, has also promised to block FLoC. “Old habits die hard”, point out those responsible: «Google has introduced FLoC as part of a suite of ‘privacy’ technologies, but let’s remove that ad: Google FLoC is a privacy-encroaching tracking technology ».

Another of those who have announced the blockade of Google FLoC is Brave. In addition to considering it an invasive system against privacy, he has accused it of anti-competitive abuse. Their argument is that when Google completely blocks third-party cookies, advertisers and websites may be forced to switch to FLoC and Google’s advertising platform to continue living off the ads in Chrome browsers, the most used on the market with a 70% share.

Since Brave they go even further, pointing out that FLoC actually can be harmful even for advertisers, since – in his opinion – this system will favor larger entities that can monopolize an audience compared to smaller websites or niche.

The EFF has also noted that Google FLoC “It’s a terrible idea” and he has explained his position in an article where he reviews everything one should know about this matter. We will see how Google’s tests unfold and the legal issues still pending. We mentioned it the other day in our article ‘How to know if you are being’ flocked ‘by Google (and how to avoid it)’: in the medium term, the only alternative to FLoC will be to abandon Chrome in favor of another browser that is not going to adopt this mechanism. None by now.