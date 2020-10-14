Latest news

BRAZIL REPORT: Over 150,000 have been killed by the coronavirus, but Jair Bolsonaro is more popular than ever

By Brian Adam
When the coronavirus crisis began, Brazilians battered their pots and saucepans night after night trying to get rid of President Bolsonaro. Half a year later, its satisfaction rate is higher than ever

BRAZIL REPORT: Over 150,000 have been killed by the coronavirus, but Jair Bolsonaro is more popular than ever

He said Covid-19 was just a small cold.

Then over 150,000 people died and 5 million people contracted the disease.

Himself among them.

But believe it or not, president Jair Bolsonaro is more popular than ever before in Brazil.

A recent comprehensive poll conducted by the Brazilian Agency for Public Opinion and Statistics (IBOPE) shows that over 40 per cent of the country ‘s population thinks Bolsonaro and its government are doing a’ great ‘or’ good ‘job. That’s an 11 per cent rise on the number of people who held that view in the last poll conducted by the same agency in December 2019, three months before the start of the coronary virus crisis.

The same poll shows that only 29 per cent of the country thinks the president is doing a bad job, down 9 per cent from December last year, when 38 per cent of the country thought Bolsonaro ‘badly’ as president.

A further 29 per cent consider themselves to be doing a ‘normal job’ and the last 2 per cent had no opinion.

What is the reason for Bolsonaro’s huge destructive growth in the rate of satisfaction, when it seemed half a year ago, in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, that the battalion brought by Brazilians to their pots and saucers night after night the expulsion of the president?

The answer to that question is so simple that it would be confusing:

Free money.

When it became clear that the strict anti – virus restrictions would leave hundreds of millions of Brazilians without a job or a mouthful, it was necessary to put in place a system that would provide them with income: auxílio emergencial, the ’emergency aid’, worth 600 reais (approximately € 100) per month, just over half the minimum monthly wage.

Overnight, many Brazilians had more money in their pockets, as the strict locking restrictions did not stop the work of everyone who is entitled to emergency aid and when the strict locking restrictions were lifted several months ago, the payments were not stopped.

It was not, especially when the president realized that his satisfaction rate was growing in a part of the country that had not hitherto been respected: Brazil’s hot dry northeast, the homeland of the celebrated former president Lula and the backbone of a red enemy Bolsonaro, Workers’ Party (PT).

But of course, there is no such thing as free money. A month ago, the value of emergency aid had to be reduced to 300 reais (approximately € 50) per month. And while Jair Bolsonaro wants to set up a permanent aid scheme called Renda Brasil (‘Revenue for Brazil’) which would replace the scheme Bolsa Família (‘Family Grant’) once set up by Lula – which, if the results of the IBOPE poll are evidence, would ensure his re-election in two years – the president had to admit last week that emergency aid would not last forever.

The money is not an appointment in the state cupboards, and it will not be unless the income tax for the middle and upper classes is raised, which Bolsonaro will not want to do either.

Meanwhile, what always happens is when the public has more money in their pockets: prices have risen sharply, including the prices of the most common commodities – rice, beans, milk, meat. .

