Brazil Thousands of pounds recovered from senator’s underwear in anti-corruption raid

Brasilia: In Brazil, anti-corruption police raided the home of the president’s political aide and recovered thousands of pounds from the senator’s underwear during a search.

According to the international news agency, anti-corruption police raided the residence of Chico Rodriguez, a close ally of the Brazilian president and deputy leader in the Senate, during which 7,000 pounds were recovered from different parts of his house.

There was a moment during the raid when the senator wanted to go to the washroom, but on the way to the washroom, the policeman realized that the senator was hiding something in his underwear, which led to a physical search of the senator.

Police also found پا 5,000 in the senator’s underwear during a search. The senatorship of the Brazilian president’s ally has been suspended following the discovery of illegally accumulated wealth during a search.