BRAZIL’S REPORT: Victory by center parties, but don’t look at Bolsonaro’s decision

And Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump is not to be seen as a sign that Jair Bolsonaro will struggle to reach his second term in two years either

This past Sunday, for the first time since Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil two years ago, there have been local elections in that country. Political commentators and analysts love to look at local elections as a tool to gauge public opinion of national leaders, but anyone who looks at the results of last Sunday ‘s election in Brazil would be mistaken as the people of that country. -president in the middle of his term.

For three reasons.

First, on this occasion last year, Jair Bolsonaro left the party of which he was a member at the time of his election as president, the PSC (Socialist Christian Party). Bolsonaro is not currently affiliated with any party, which means that the progress or fallback of any party in the local elections cannot be viewed as a decision of the president.

Secondly, Bolsonaro himself did his best to stay out of the campaigns of mostly local candidates. As a political commentator from national broadcaster Globo put it: ‘Like a surfer on the beach with his program under his armpit, the president did not resist the conservative wave that he had nurtured himself two years ago.’

Third, because of the pandemic – and despite the fact that voting is compulsory in Brazil – about one in four voters remained at home, a higher abstention rate than in any other election to the memory of the people. Older voters, who have been made an exception in the rules on compulsory voting, have mostly stayed at home – and the old dream of Bolsonaro happens to be particularly popular two years ago.

Anyone trying to base an opinion on Jair Bolsonaro ‘s chances of securing a second term in two years’ time on Joe Biden’ s victory over Donald Trump in the United States a week and a half ago would be mistaken. It is true that Bolsonaro openly supported Trump and remains one of a handful of world leaders who did not congratulate Joe Biden on his victory, but it is hard to imagine at this point that relations between Brazil and the States will go awry. United is so bad for the next two years that this would affect the vote of the Brazilian people in that country ‘s presidential election in 2022.

Meanwhile, the results of the local elections did not do much harm. The majority of votes were at the center and the moderate right wing; neither the left wing nor the radical right wing did too well.

President Bolsonaro ‘s son, Carlos, was re – elected to Rio de Janeiro’ s city council but there was a sharp decline in turnout.

Here in the city of Salvador, popular choice was won by Bruno Reis, the candidate of the neo-liberal party DEM, who was elected mayor for the first time.

Casting rounds will be needed in the two largest cities in the country. It will be known on November 29 whether the saddle in the city of Rio de Janeiro will be neo-liberal former mayor Eduardo Paes or current mayor, evangelical bishop Marcelo Crivella, and current mayor Bruno Covas, belonging to the political center, or radical socialist Guilherme Boulos who will be mayor of the city of São Paulo. (Unlike in Ireland, city mayors are elected in a direct election in Brazil and have far more power than their Irish counterparts.)