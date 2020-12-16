Brexit: Facebook user data will be managed in the US.

- Advertisement -

As a result of Brexit, which will be effective next year, the data of Facebook users in the United Kingdom will no longer be controlled by Facebook Ireland – where the European headquarters of the social network is located – and will be controlled by the company’s corporate headquarters under California law, in the United States.

Facebook will inform UK users in the next 6 months and give them the option to leave the social network

The personal information of Facebook users in the UK will no longer be controlled by the European Union, where the legislation is stricter with respect to privacy and the treatment carried out on the data. Yes, Facebook will have to continue to abide by the privacy laws of UK law, which “for the moment” is governed by the EU General Data Regulation, the so-called GDPR that came into effect in 2018, but this could change in the future.

«Like other companies, Facebook has to make changes to respond to Brexit and will transfer all legal responsibilities and obligations towards UK users from Facebook Ireland to Facebook In. ”, said the company, while ensuring that there will be changes in the way in which UK users can exercise control over your personal information.

In any case, Facebook has indicated that it will communicate this change to users “in the next six months” and that it will give them the option to stop using the social network if they do not want their data to be controlled from the United States.

Brexit will thus have its consequences also on the use of sensitive data of users who make social networks. Google already announced in February this year that it would carry out a similar measure when the UK’s exit from the European Union comes into force.

On the contrary, Twitter has indicated that it will continue to act as before and the personal information of users residing in the United Kingdom will continue to be processed by Twitter Ireland. The company has confirmed that as it has its European headquarters in Dublin, from there it will also manage relations in the United Kingdom, despite the country’s exit from the European Union.

