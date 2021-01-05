Brexit throws the electric glove on the British automotive

- Advertisement -

It is difficult to start a car in the cold, when engine oil becomes very viscous. The British government, after Brexit, is in a similar situation when it comes to boosting its car industry. Although he managed to avoid tariffs at the last minute in the trade agreement reached with the European Union, the rules on the export of electric vehicles could leave British manufacturers stuck in second gear. The deal reached on Christmas Eve brought a sigh of relief from British carmakers, who together account for 13% of UK merchandise exports. Tariffs would have clogged automotive supply chains and weighed down on the sector, which exports just over half of its production to the EU.

But British manufacturers are bound by so-called rules of origin, which govern how much of a product’s value can originate outside the UK or the EU to remain duty-free. The trade agreement sets that ratio at 45% for combustion engine vehicles, ensuring that plants operated by manufacturers such as BMW and Jaguar Land Rover do not have to pay tariffs.

In principle, battery-powered vehicles may have 60% of their value originated in third countries, but it is a temporary measure, which will drop to 55% between now and 2024. This is a problem because batteries alone, which originate Mainly in Asia, they currently represent up to half of what a zero-emission car is worth. If added to other foreign components, UK-made EVs exported to the EU could suffer a 10% surcharge under World Trade Organization rules.

It is true that electric vehicles accounted for a miniscule proportion of the 1.3 million cars produced in the UK in 2019. But the future of car manufacturers is increasingly electric: sales of cars powered by petrol or diesel are contracted around 40% in the first nine months of 2020, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, while sales of electric and hybrid vehicles doubled year-on-year.

Convincing companies like Nissan Motor to stay in Britain is not going to be an easy task for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. One option would be to manufacture more batteries in the UK, although this would require a substantial increase in production. The UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders estimates that the country’s current electric battery manufacturing capacity stands at just 2 GW per year, compared to the long-term target of 120 GWh needed to power two million electric vehicles .

Another option would be to use batteries produced in the EU. The value of these should decrease as the production capacity in the sector increases. Even so, UK-made cars are going to encounter all sorts of annoying potholes along the way.

