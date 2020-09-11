Tech News

Brian May is the best guitarist of all time according to Total Guitar

By Brian Adam
The competition is certainly not lacking, but according to the well-known Total Guitar magazine there are few doubts: despite the many equally deserving colleagues it is Brian May to deserve the title of best guitarist of all time. But what are the names in the ranking?

Just take a look at the top 10 to find names to make your head spin: immediately behind guitarist of Queen in fact we find people like Jimi Hendrix, but also other real divinities of the five strings of the caliber of Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Ritchie Blackmore, Eddie Van Halen and many others.

The choice, however, did not exactly fall on a Mr. Nobody: in the same way, however, we are sure that, also given the very subjective nature of rankings of this type, many will find fault with Total Guitar’s decision.

On the other hand, Brian May himself said he was surprised: “I am amazed. I must say that it is completely unexpected. obviously I am deeply moved. I am not under the illusion of being, technically, not even on the tree of great guitarists. I guess this tells me what I’ve done has influenced people, and that means a lot to me. Jimi [Hendrix] is, of course, my number one. And I’ve always said that. For me it is still something superhuman. It is as if it really came from an alien planet, and I’ll never know how he did what he did“.

Do you agree with the choice of Total Guitar? Let us know in the comments! Speaking of rock legends, meanwhile, we recently saw Nirvana come back to life thanks to an artificial intelligence.

