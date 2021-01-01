Bridgerton, the series that explores the backstage of the 19th century English aristocracy

- Advertisement -

Based on the saga of romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is the new period series that came to Netflix. It is the landing of Shonda rhimes on the platform that, by the hand of Chris Van Dusen, join this project and tells the life of the Bridgerton family during the Regency in England.

Rhimes is the generator of popular hits like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to get away with a murder, which is why Netflix decided to add it to its ranks. The figure that emerged when the agreement with the Shondaland production company was reached was $ 150 million two years ago. Finally his first production arrived, Bridgerton, which has already confirmed a second season, while we wait for the other productions to come to light.

The series is narrated by the endearing Julie Andrews -excellent choice- and its protagonist is the beautiful Phoebe Dynevor who plays Daphne Bridgerton, the fourth daughter of a London socialite family. But the young woman is torn between following the rules and breaking them, so she begins a kind of romance with Duke Simon Hastings, played by the actor born in 1990 in Zimbabwe, Regé -Jean Page. Both have a special feeling and seduce each other without ever avoiding each other.

As the custom said, girls of marriageable age were presented at various balls where the young women had to keep an eye on the right candidates. Like a parade, women belonging to the higher classes were presented for possible candidates to evaluate their performance, their beauty and their standards of education. With no other goal than to marry and have children, the young women aspired to be elected by the wealthiest nobles.

Thus, the aristocracy of the 19th century is the protagonist of this story and its marriage “marketing” that included a special preparation when the ladies reached “the age of deserving”, as they said.

Large ballrooms, an exquisite wardrobe, palaces and more palaces are part of this series that has things of the great Downton Abbey, though stands on a different path. The behind-the-scenes on what happens in high society and the narrator who acts as the voice-over of Gossip girl, they add a touch of comedy and some sarcasm to this story.

Bridgerton has a rich palette of supporting characters such as the three matchmaker sisters Philippa, Prudence and Penelope Featherington, (Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter and Nicola Coughlan, respectively) that at times recall the stepsisters of Cinderella, masterfully commanded by his mother Portia (Polly walker) who only wants to “marry well” their offspring.

Coughlan stands out in this trio of sisters – we already saw her in Derry girls, a great Irish series on Netflix – as it gives its character a heartless vision. Racial diversity is a theme that Shonda always includes in her productions and Bridgerton does not escape it, that’s why we see many characters who break schemes and it is worthy of applause for it.

Bridgerton She is agile, fun and at times daring, although she can’t catch us from the first episode. It is about those series that we must give a chance and advance in the chapters. It is a different proposal as some points in contact with Emma of Jane Austen but who manages to relax in a year full of bad news and a new confinement in her country of origin, England. A series to enjoy, indulge in luxury and a distant but charming world where things always end up going well.

