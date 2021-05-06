Bright Stuff: the best video doorbells and bluetooth speakers

New in our Bright Stuff buying guide: the three best video doorbells, both wireless and wired, to suit every smart home system. We have also updated the list of bluetooth speakers.

In our Bright Stuff buying guides , we list the top three products in a variety of categories, such as smartphones , laptops, headphones, e-bikes and tablets . The currants from the porridge that we recommend to everyone. Products that we have tested or use ourselves because they are the best of their kind. We keep updating those guides so that they always give the best buying advice.

Bright Stuff did not yet advise on video doorbells. High time, because these gadgets are becoming increasingly popular and are now more choice than just Ring and Nest. And don’t let those two brands stand between our recommendations. You need a subscription to fully use the Ring and Nest doorbells. We recommend three video doorbells with options ranging from HomeKit support, video storage without a subscription and wireless installation.

» Eufy video doorbell : Eufy is a subsidiary brand of Anker, known for its excellent smartphone accessories. Eufy surprises just as positively and offers a nice, complete and affordable video doorbell.

» Netatmo video doorbell : fully usable without a subscription and is certainly a good choice for the Apple HomeKit user.

» Arlo video doorbell : Arlo has been making great smart cameras for in and around the house for years. Now the company also has a smart doorbell, which can also be used wirelessly.

Bluetooth speakers

After the appearance of the Sonos Roam , we have also updated our list of bluetooth speakers. The UE Megaboom 3 has remained , new are:

» Sonos Roam , the first true Bluetooth speaker from Sonos, meant for more than just the backyard. And immediately a bull’s eye.

» JBL Flip 5 , an affordable wireless speaker with great sound and also completely waterproof.