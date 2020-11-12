Britain begins second intensive lockdown, restrictions still being discussed in the North

The British Government has decided to invest heavily in the rapid test for the coronavirus, which only takes a few minutes.

The second intensive lock-in period, which will run until 2 December, will begin tonight in Britain.

As in this country pubs, restaurants, fitness centers and any shop that does not sell essential goods will not be allowed to open but schools and colleges will be open.

The Executive in Stormont is still trying to come to a decision about the restrictions in the north. The restrictions will end at midnight tomorrow unless MEPs can decide otherwise. It was previously thought that the restrictions would end at midnight tonight.

This is the fourth day Stormont politicians have been debating the issue of restrictions and the DUP has stopped pushing for the extension of time.

The Northern Health Department today announced a further 15 deaths due to the Covid-19. 11 who died in the past day. 548 new cases of the disease confirmed.

825 people have died north of the border so far as a result of the pandemic. 45,241 cases confirmed to date.

Scientists and physicians do not agree on the accuracy or effect of the test but it is cheap and quick and can be done in the throat or saliva.

With confirmation from the test that you were clean of the virus, you would be able to go to work and in the community. It is also intended to test the whole community of Liverpool.