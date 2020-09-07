RTÉ News understands that Britain has called on Ireland to intervene with the European Commission and ask them to be flexible in the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In return, Britain said they would be making things easier for lorry drivers from this country who would be bringing goods into Britain from 1 January.

It is understood that the application was carefully received by Irish officials.

The request was made despite a newspaper report The Financial Times that Britain hopes to violate key elements of the same protocol.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is part of the Brexit Withdrawal Arrangement.

Under the arrangement, Northern Ireland will operate in accordance with European Union single market and customs rules.

The arrangement necessitates the checking of goods moved between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the crucial goal of a trade deal between the UK and the European Union is the middle of next month.