Northern Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has indicated that the British Government is likely to violate international law by canceling part of its withdrawal arrangement with the European Union.

Brandon Lewis argued that Britain would overcome that arrangement in a very punctual and limited way.

He was referring to a bill to be introduced tomorrow by the British Government which will seek to ensure that goods can be shipped from the North to Britain without any restrictions.

However, this would violate the protocol agreed between the European Union and Britain.

The Stormont parties – other than the unionist parties – have sent a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying that it would be a serious betrayal to reverse the settlement and that peace and political stability in the North should be a priority.