“Bronco is over”: the aggressive comments to Lupe Esparza after the departure of Ramiro Delgado Jr.

This Monday morning the Bronco group was positioned at the center of the controversy as the legendary group issued a press release announcing the departure of Ramiro Delgado junior, who until today January 4, 2021 was the band’s keyboardist and accordionist. The news came as a surprise to his followers, who had already joined the formation of the Monterrey group after the departure of Ramiro Delgado, father of the recently defector.

According to information released by Bronco, the musician decided to leave the group famous for songs like With heels and Sergio, the dancer, to dedicate himself to matters other than the musical task. So reads a part of the message spread:

“The decision was made voluntarily for personal growth, so we support his desire to undertake new projects that are not related to music (…) At the moment we will focus on finishing our production 2021 and very soon we will introduce you to the member who will join the group and with whom we will ride together to continue telling our story “

The Mexican regional band that is now made up of Lupe Esparza and her children René and Jose Adán, and Javier Cantú, thanked the musician “for the time that he was part of this family called Bronco wishing him the best of successes on the road ahead.”

This statement shocked fans, many of whom have been supporting them in all their projects for years. And it is that the original band of Apodaca is close to completing 40 years of experience, time through which it has built a large fan base in Mexico and Latin America.

However, and despite the fact that the end of Ramiro Delgado’s cycle Junior in Bronco it happened in an apparently consensual and cordial way, the fans They have turned into negative comments for the band led by José Guadalupe Esparza.

Although some of his followers endorsed their support for Bronco, in the comment box of the press release in question, a vast majority of messages can be read that question the departure of the musician from the group:

“Again, Lupe?”, “Bronco without Ramiro or Ramiro Jr. is not Bronco”, “I would love a woman to be there, it would be the coolest thing, it would be the first time that a woman joined the group after almost 37 years of experience “, “I think that identity is lost, what chance that Ramiro dad retires due to problems with Lupe and now Ramiro son, that already sounds bad”, “It makes me that Lupe just wants her family in the group”, “Well then He will no longer be a Bronco, Ramiro is a Bronco. Look for another name like “Los Esparza”, better “

“In itself, he no longer felt that he was a Bronco, now less”, “This group was great, but people from the group always come out, I read that Lupe is not fair to them”, “What a mess you bring, Bronco. Little by little this group is dying, legal farts and all the Show“, “And what are you going to do? Play the accordion alone? So well that I liked him and the other one ”,“ In case Bronco is over, without Ramiro or Javier, this is nothing new, ambition and greed ended with that group that was great one day, now to continue giving pity with your arrogant greedy snouts Lupe “

And it is not the first time that problems have arisen within the Bronco: In 2019, the departure of Ramiro Delgado Sr., who was part of the group for more than 30 years, was announced and forged a close friendship with Lupe Esparza that ended with his departure.

Delgado denounced an unfair distribution of wages and a lack of understanding of his health problems, as the accordionist suffered alterations in his blood pressure.

“The truth I have been puzzled. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the last date we had on March 1, there I felt mistreated, both by him and by his children. Disappointed, all because of my health problem. He even told me last Thursday to pass on my part of the money and it’s over, ”Ramiro revealed in an interview for the program Today.

For her part, Lupe has been reluctant to talk about what happened, arguing that for Ramiro he will always have a very special affectionHowever, Delgado announced in September 2019 that he had two legal actions against the band, a fact that disappointed the fans who are demonstrating again today.

