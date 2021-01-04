Bronco made Ramiro Delgado’s departure official after a bitter break with Lupe Esparza

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Rough announced this Monday, January 4, that Ramiro Delgado Jr. You will no longer be part of the pool.

In a press release posted on social networks, it was stated that “the decision was made voluntarily for personal growth, so we support his desire to undertake new projects that are not related to music.

Likewise, the group led by José Guadalupe Esparza thanked the time that he was part of it.

“Right now we will focus on finishing our production 2021 and very soon, we will introduce you to the member who will join the group and with whom we will ride together to continue telling our story ”, it is indicated in the document.

Information in development.

|