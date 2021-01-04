Entertainment

Bronco made Ramiro Delgado’s departure official after a bitter break with Lupe Esparza

By Brian Adam
0
0
A6bkiesxyfhw5eftwlc7xrmiiy.jpg
A6bkiesxyfhw5eftwlc7xrmiiy.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Rough announced this Monday, January 4, that Ramiro Delgado Jr. You will no longer be part of the pool.

In a press release posted on social networks, it was stated that “the decision was made voluntarily for personal growth, so we support his desire to undertake new projects that are not related to music.

Likewise, the group led by José Guadalupe Esparza thanked the time that he was part of it.

“Right now we will focus on finishing our production 2021 and very soon, we will introduce you to the member who will join the group and with whom we will ride together to continue telling our story ”, it is indicated in the document.

Bronco reported the departure of Ramiro Delgado Jr (Photo: Twitter @ Grupo_Bronco)

Information in development.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Arath de la Torre is the new conductor of “Hoy”: set design and song released 2021

Brian Adam - 0
With Arath of the Tower As the new conductor, “Chenchi”, a new song and set design, the Televisa morning “Hoy” began its 2021 stage....
Read more
Entertainment

Joaquín Sabina confronted Miguel Bosé and Enrique Bunbury for the conspiracy theories of the coronavirus: “It’s a sect”

Brian Adam - 0
The singer Joaquin Sabina, 71, completely dissociated himself from the denialist theories that question the existence of the coronavirus, defended by other musicians...
Read more
Entertainment

Natural and proud of her age: Salma Hayek surprises the world with her bikini on social networks

Brian Adam - 0
Only 4 days of 2021 were enough for actress Salma Hayek to show off her shapely figure and delight her followers with a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©