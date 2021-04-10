Browse the largest world map of antiquity

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

During the year 1857 a cartographer named Urbano Monte undertook the task of drawing a world map that in the end turned out to be the largest and most detailed of the time, and all done manually.

However, the 60 pages that made up this work were never appreciated together. It is here where a team from Stanford University took the initiative to carry out this mission and obtain a result that is still spectacular.

In this sense, each one of the parts of the world map of Urbano Monte was taken and joined to achieve at the end a piece of more than 3 meters in diameter in which it is possible to appreciate some peculiarities. The first of these is the inaccurate way in which the provinces and the shape of the countries are distributed, although the milestones are marked precisely and in detail.

And it is that, at the time of making the world map, Urbano Monte chose to apply an unusual projection on it, using the North Pole as the center of the map in order to generate in the observer a perception of looking at the planet from its geographic north.

In contrast to this, the South Pole looks distorted, although this was accurate, since at that time said region had not been explored, which made cartographers take the attribution of assigning to these areas land and even imaginary creatures.

Regarding the restoration process of the world map, this was carried out by the team in charge of David Rumsey’s maps.

Thus, in addition to coupling the 60 sheets of Urbano Monte, the researchers reconsidered its observation, adjusting it to the Mercator projection and creating a navigable version of it for Google Earth. You will be able to appreciate the map in its maximum splendor on the official website of the project.