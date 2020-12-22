Browser extension The end of an era: Adobe Flash Player receives its last update – and then dies a quiet death 12/10/2020

- Advertisement -

Fast games for in between, complex websites and also the beginning of the video revolution: Adobe’s small program Flash Player set the inflexible Internet in motion in the early days and ensured previously unknown interactivity. Now the end is near: Adobe has now officially paid its last respects to its Flash Player.

The update released since yesterday will be the last one, with support for the Flash Player ending on December 31, announced Adobe. From January 12 of next year, they will even begin to actively block Flash content. There will only be further updates in China. Adobe operates a separate version of its program there. However, users shouldn’t simply forget Flash: Messages will remind them to remove Flash Player from their computers, Adobe explained.

Thanks to the fans

In its blog post about the update, Adobe almost gets a little nostalgic. “We want to take the moment to thank all of our users and developers who have used and developed great Flash player content over the past two decades,” the company writes. “We are proud that Flash has played such a defining role in the evolution of the Internet in terms of animation, interactivity, audio and video.” We look forward to being able to accompany the next phase.

However, the end does not come as a surprise. At the end of 2017, Adobe announced that it would slowly phase out Flash Player. There were enough reasons for that. On the one hand, HTML-5 was a superior successor standard that could be used to display interactive moving content directly in the browser without additional programs. Another important reason was the steadily growing importance of the smartphone. While Flash was quite available on Android devices, Apple consistently rejected the standard. The aversion to Flash cherished by founder Steve Jobs was respected even after his death in 2011, the program never made it to iPhone and Co. So it was practically dead for mobile developers. After all, there was little point in locking out users of one of the most important systems.

The biggest weakness of the Flash Player was its security. Because the program was extremely widespread and also had many rights, it was a popular target for malware developers. Again and again, Adobe had to fill gaps with a hot needle, which were driven by large waves of attack. As early as 2015, Adobe recommended that you do without Flash.

Flash lives on – in the internet museum

However, the Flash content will not disappear entirely. Programs like the emulator Ruffle make it possible to continue using content created with Flash, such as games, even after the official end. With the help of the program, the Free Internet Archive has started to secure more than 1000 games and animations from the past in order to make them more accessible. So nostalgic can continue to reminisce. For most other Internet users, however, little is likely to change.