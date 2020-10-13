Budget to be announced in the shadow of pandemic and Brexit

It is estimated that the most important package in the budget will be a € 4-5 billion stimulus fund to support the economy from the heavy blows of Brexit and the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the Covid-19 pandemic will be high on today’s Budget, as it has been in every aspect of life since spring.

This is the first budget of the three-party coalition government, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party and not only will they have to face the devastation of the pandemic of the country’s economy but Britain is also threatening. .

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath say this Budget has been prepared to deal with the challenges ahead in the event of a marketless Brexit and the realization that a Covid-19 vaccine will not be available until the second half of next year at the earliest.

It is estimated that the most important package in this budget will be a € 4-5 billion stimulus fund to support the economy from the heavy blows of Brexit and the pandemic.

It is hoped that this extra funding will help businesses and industries severely affected by the pandemic and others that will be severely affected by Britain.

There will be another scheme in the Budget to assist those businesses that will have to close if Level 4 or 5 restrictions are introduced. Business people expect to be offered weekly or monthly payments to stay on their feet until the restrictions are over.

Expenditure on health is expected to rise to € 4 billion next year, half of which will be spent on Covid-19. Approximately € 1.3 billion will be spent on testing and tracking and personal protective equipment.

€ 1.6 billion will be provided to provide additional staff and beds.

The hospitality sector has been hit hardest by the pandemic and the Budget is expected to provide some worthwhile assistance to that sector.

To help the sector, the VAT rate will be reduced from 13.5% to 9%, as in the last recession.

It is reported that the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has demanded millions to fund the arts.

There is talk there will be a package in the Budget to help arts venues show live events. These would be grants to help cover part of the cost as audiences are restricted by the rules of social segregation, and are expected to be € 10,000 or more.

The housing crisis is usually the main draw of discussions at Budget time but the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed it aside.

It is estimated that € 500 million will be provided for social housing and that more money will be provided for the scheme which helps people to buy a home.

The impact of the Green Alliance will clearly be seen in this Budget and it is likely that the Department of Transport and Energy, where party leader Eamon Ryan is minister, will be the most sought after.

An additional € 1 billion is to be spent on capital expenditure and it is estimated that the majority will be spent on roads, the public transport system, and cycling and walking infrastructure.

€ 300 million will be provided for a scheme of retrofitting old houses and public buildings to improve energy efficiency.

A carbon tax could add an extra € 1.28 for a 60 liter petrol tank or € 1.47 for the same amount of diesel. The fuel allowance will increase by € 3.50, leaving an eligible household € 28 per week.

There is talk of changing the way cars are taxed and reducing the VRT rate on low-emission electric and petrol cars.

The more relief packages this Budget has, the smaller it will be for the average person. Paschal Donohue is not expected to announce any major tax or welfare improvements but the minister has said there will be no increase in income tax.

People have had an increase in the state pension in a few years but this year is unlikely to be the case.

There is also no promise about the Christmas bonus but people who are dependent on social welfare allowances may get it although there is still a question about people on the pandemic unemployment payment.

There is talk that carers will receive a € 150 increase in the grant and will now receive € 1,850.

It is estimated that the tax on alcohol will not increase at a time when the hospitality sector is in decline but there could be a 20-50 cent increase in tobacco.