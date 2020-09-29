Latest news

Buffett atones for his sins with Occidental returning to the media

By Brian Adam
0
13
Brian Adam
The Warren Buffett effect is back. The Oracle of Omaha will help local TV network operator EW Scripps finance the acquisition of a rival for $ 2.7 billion. As soon as the deal was announced Thursday, Scripps shares soared as much as 40% before falling. It’s a stark contrast to Occidental Petroleum’s downfall after Buffett allowed it to attack a rival.

Scripps and its target, ION Media, are small by Berkshire Hathaway standards: the contract will increase the buyer’s footprint to more than 100 US broadcasters once completed. With a market value of just $ 853 million as of Wednesday’s close, Scripps had to think creatively to raise the money. It will use 300 million in cash and a debt of 1,900 million. That will bring Scripps’ net debt to 5 times the ebitda. It is the maximum that you can go: it would have been another thing to stretch the limits, especially in this uncertainty.

Buffett enters. Berkshire will add 600 million in preferred shares that pay an annual dividend of 8%. The terms of your assistance also prevent Scripps from issuing regular dividends or buying back shares while the preferred ones exist. Scripps can buy them back in five years.

It looks like the deadline will pay off for Scripps. Adding Ion’s broadcasters will more than double Scripps’ ebitda (this year analysts are forecasting more than 300 million) and the cost savings are substantial. Suppose Ion’s ebit is 300 million. Adding up $ 120 million in estimated synergies and taxing it all, Scripps appears poised for a 12% return on investment – not bad for a business that lost money last year.

Buffett’s halo effect seems to have paid off this time. His support of Occidental using a similar structure was a failure, however. Shares sank when the oil company announced its hostile takeover on Anadarko nearly 18 months ago, and they never recovered. His return to the media, a sector he knows well, may be the way to atone for his sins with Oxy.

