Buffett buys Berkshire doubles cheap ... but watch out for the long term

Warren Buffett’s cheap yen has helped him buy several Japanese companies similar to his own. Its $ 521 billion conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has invested in five major Japanese import and commodity firms. It’s an atypical move that exploits the country’s cheap borrowing costs to buy shares in mini-Berkshires at a discount. In that sense, the thesis is clever and perhaps a bit narcissistic. The risk is that it locks Berkshire in Japan’s infamous value trap.

The announcement likely explains why Berkshire suddenly began issuing billions of dollars in yen-denominated bonds last year. Refinitiv data shows that the company now has about 625 billion yen ($ 6 billion) in circulation, roughly the value of 5% of the stakes it has bought in Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo.

That debt came out cheap, thanks to Japan’s incredibly low interest rates. The 30-year tranche that Berkshire issued in September 2019 paid a paltry 1.108% coupon, and still found buyers.

Such affordable leverage could help the Oracle of Omaha generate returns. Publishing the buys has already inflated its target stocks by 4-9% on the day. And they could be bargains, given their valuations have been hit by the trade war, pandemic and recession.

All, except Itochu, trade at a discount to book value, and generate strong cash flows. They could benefit from monetary easing and investment in infrastructure, if the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues, or redoubled, his economic policies. There is also the possibility of buybacks, as Japanese corporations are under increasing pressure from investors and the government to improve returns on capital.

But the long term seems muddier. Buffett’s new positions carry currency exchange risk. And few are optimistic about the long-term prospects for the yen given Japan’s heavy public debt burden, now at 240% of output, or its aging population.

These companies’ activity spans disparate sectors, from infrastructure to chemicals to real estate, which makes them difficult to value, and they bore retail investors, which explains the price discounts.

Most of them have underperformed the Topix benchmark over the last decade. Buffett would hardly be the first foreign investor to be lured by cheap-looking Japanese stocks stubbornly underpriced.

