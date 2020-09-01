Latest news

Buffett buys Berkshire doubles cheap … but watch out for the long term

By Brian Adam
0
7
Buffett buys Berkshire doubles cheap ... but watch out for the long term
Buffett Buys Berkshire Doubles Cheap ... But Watch Out For

Must Read

Mobile

Now yes, some iPhone 12 will arrive with the LiDAR sensor of the iPad Pro

Brian Adam - 0
A few weeks after the official presentation of the future iPhone 12, and its subsequent release, there are still some unknowns to clear....
Read more
Game Reviews

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions Review: everyone on the pitch on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Tsubasa Ozora is ready to chase his best friend on Switch too, but will Bandai's game score a glorious double? Soccer fans on Switch...
Read more
Mobile

The new Redmi 9C and 9AT arrive in Spain: availability and prices

Brian Adam - 0
Redmi does not stop and maintains its line of continuing to launch new smartphones that come to feed the cheapest segments of the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Do you know what the price of Google’s new Chromecast “Sabrina” will be?

Brian Adam - 0
Everything indicates that nWe are very close to what will be one of the great Google launches this year. Which will mean the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Warren Buffett’s cheap yen has helped him buy several Japanese companies similar to his own. Its $ 521 billion conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has invested in five major Japanese import and commodity firms. It’s an atypical move that exploits the country’s cheap borrowing costs to buy shares in mini-Berkshires at a discount. In that sense, the thesis is clever and perhaps a bit narcissistic. The risk is that it locks Berkshire in Japan’s infamous value trap.

The announcement likely explains why Berkshire suddenly began issuing billions of dollars in yen-denominated bonds last year. Refinitiv data shows that the company now has about 625 billion yen ($ 6 billion) in circulation, roughly the value of 5% of the stakes it has bought in Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo.

That debt came out cheap, thanks to Japan’s incredibly low interest rates. The 30-year tranche that Berkshire issued in September 2019 paid a paltry 1.108% coupon, and still found buyers.

Such affordable leverage could help the Oracle of Omaha generate returns. Publishing the buys has already inflated its target stocks by 4-9% on the day. And they could be bargains, given their valuations have been hit by the trade war, pandemic and recession.

All, except Itochu, trade at a discount to book value, and generate strong cash flows. They could benefit from monetary easing and investment in infrastructure, if the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues, or redoubled, his economic policies. There is also the possibility of buybacks, as Japanese corporations are under increasing pressure from investors and the government to improve returns on capital.

But the long term seems muddier. Buffett’s new positions carry currency exchange risk. And few are optimistic about the long-term prospects for the yen given Japan’s heavy public debt burden, now at 240% of output, or its aging population.

These companies’ activity spans disparate sectors, from infrastructure to chemicals to real estate, which makes them difficult to value, and they bore retail investors, which explains the price discounts.

Most of them have underperformed the Topix benchmark over the last decade. Buffett would hardly be the first foreign investor to be lured by cheap-looking Japanese stocks stubbornly underpriced.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

Teenager accused of murdering another juvenile in a park

Brian Adam - 0
The Central Criminal Court has ruled that another teenager was killed during a scuffle in a Dublin park last year, sparked by a bicycle...
Read more
Latest news

Preliminary meeting at Barnier and Frost in London

Brian Adam - 0
The European Union's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the Union, Michel Barnier, will meet in London today with his British counterpart David Frost. It...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 schoolchildren sent home

Brian Adam - 0
Children in one class in a Dublin primary school have been sent home after one of them was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease. The school 's...
Read more
Latest news

The Government’s new pay scheme applies from today

Brian Adam - 0
The Government's new pay scheme, which will help employers pay workers' salaries from now until the end of next March, is in place today....
Read more
Latest news

Further talks on the nomination of a European Commissioner

Brian Adam - 0
The leaders of the three coalition parties will continue talks today to decide who they will nominate to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner. The...
Read more
Latest news

“Restrictions on assemblies for some time to come”

Brian Adam - 0
Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team said groups of people will still be restricted for some time to come together...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©