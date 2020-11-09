Bugsnax Review, hunting for bugs on PlayStation 5

The guys from Young Horses have already shown they have a certain taste for nonsense humor and for the colorful aesthetics of cartoons. Their debut work, the surreal Octodad (to find out more here is the review by Octodad Dadliest Catch), had impressed a large part of the public for its ability to combine literally crazy gameplay with unexpectedly profound themes, ultimately revealing itself to be a of those precious pearls that from time to time pop up – without warning – from the landscape of independent development.

Hunting for insects

With Bugsnax, however, the team decided to change the setting, at least at the narrative level. The title accompanying the PS5 debut, representing even the first free PS5 game with PlayStation Plus, retains stylized graphics and a brightly colored look, but completely sacrifices Octodad’s deep intimacy to speak to a certainly different audience, and probably younger.

Trying to make a cartoonish comparison, we went from the caustic humor of Adult Swim to the fairytale lightness of Cartoon Network: Bugsnax is all about exhibiting his funny creatures, strange edible insects that mix the traits of arthropods with the forms of snacks, snacks and snacks. Under the track, however, there is a story that speaks of friendship and courage, putting a small community of anthropomorphic animals at the center of the scene, but the story is almost always very basic, to leave room for the study and capture of the Bugsnax.

Pataragno’s skinIt is useless to look in Bugsnax for some traces of that technical excellence that the public expects, without distinction, from all the launch titles of a Next-Gen console. Useless and also counterproductive. The Young Horses production comes from the independent development market, is an explicitly cross-generational product, and certainly does not aim to amaze on the graphic front. It is important to understand that more modest products on the visual front will also arrive consistently on new hardware, perhaps revealing themselves to be unique and precious titles. That said, Bugsnax’s polygonal models are extremely basic, the construction of the game world is just as simplified, and not even the stylistic aspect is always in focus, except for what concerns the design of the tasty insects. We could have done better, while the English dubbing of excellent workmanship manages to convincingly characterize all the inhabitants of Snaxopoli.

The result is a more modest product in ambitions, albeit more articulated in gameplay, capable of snatching a few smiles and intriguing just enough to get to the end credits. In Bugsnax the player plays an assault reporter, commissioned by his newspaper to follow the trail of the explorer Elizabeth Megamax, who left together with a handful of Grumpus for the Snacktooth island. This mysterious place is the natural habitat of the animals that give the title to the production, the Bugsnax: as the name suggests, it is a unlikely mix between insects (Bug) and snacks (Snack), a tiny and teeming fauna with new and varied flavors, a source of sustenance for the island’s settlers. Upon reaching his destination, however, the protagonist discovers that Elizabeth has mysteriously disappeared, and that the small community of Snaxopoli has crumbled: all the Grumpus have chosen to selfishly indulge their priorities, abandoning the small village where they once lived in safety.

The player’s task becomes not only to discover the fate of the famous explorer, but also to rebuild the town, finding all the inhabitants and convincing them to return home. Once the first formalities have been completed, we begin to explore the various areas into which the map is divided, extremely small areas but all characterized by a very specific atmosphere.

Moving between groves and beaches meet the various Grumpus, and it does not take long to understand that their requests revolve around one thing only: the Bugsnax. Making them happy means catching specific insects and, in most cases, feeding them to them, observing the strange transformations of their bodies. If it is indeed true that “we are what we eat”, swallow a strawberry-shaped Bugsnax will produce the (permanent?) change of a limb, transfigured into a mass of delicious berries. And the same will happen with chips, lime zest, smoothies, candies: a process that the little ones might certainly find funny, but which we personally do not hesitate to define as “disturbing”. It is precisely in this ambiguous relationship of dependence between food and suspected physical alterations that a note of that social criticism is quietly rediscovered that was instead evident and exhibited in Octodad.

Leaving aside the narrative issues for the moment, we soon discover that catching the Bugsnax is not a simple matter. Each of them has particular habits, and reacts in a specific way to the presence of the player and other insects. The goal then becomes to study our prey, and use various tools to be able to trap them.

Initially it will be enough to place trigger traps and hide in the grass, to catch shy strawberries and carrot-shaped worms. Soon we will have to learn how to use the various sauces, launched with a slingshot. A chocolate stain naturally attracts the grape-shaped mosquitoes, while the caterpillars that crawl like wraps and the centipede-sandwitches go crazy for ranch sauce: the former will emerge from their tunnels, the latter will charge the patches head down. salsa, as if they wanted to dive right in, banging their heads and losing control just enough to get caught.

And then there are peanut butter bullets that “glue” the wings of butterflies-toast, and greedy lumps of cheese perfect for scorpions-jalapeño. Precisely with the latter we discover the need, from time to time, to make the various insects “collide”: popcorn fleas, for example, are too small to end up in our net, but they can be made to “burst” with a little heat. As it happens, the scorpions stationed among the rocks launch a flaming bullet at everything they don’t get along with, like hot sauce (after all, they are already “hot” by nature!).

Catch them all!

Much of the charm of the production – a strange mix between Pokémon Snap and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath – lies in the discovery and study of the hundred creatures that populate the island, and in the search for the best way to capture them.

How to place traps, how to use sauces, how to exploit the elements to remove the frozen armor of a huge Scarabanana, or extinguish the flames that envelop a Religious Piccantide. The developers have invested a lot of creative energy in creating the Bugsnax, bringing up really everything: gherkins that like a hermit crab hiding in their glass jar, titanic moths in the shape of pizza, soda cans that float in rivers. After a few hours of play, however, capture operations become very predictable, and the playful pleasure of “catching them all” is lost. The tools available to the player are few, and especially in the last areas the surprise effect is almost completely lost: as soon as a new type of biscuit is glimpsed, we already know what needs to be done to capture it, without the need to study its behaviors.

Fortunately, in the ten hours needed to complete it, Bugsnax has a few more surprises in store. Each villager proposes a secondary questline, at the end of which an encounter with a huge Legendary Bugsnax is unlocked. These are real boss fights, against cyclopean watermelons or powerful sushi-rolls, which require an extra bit of intuition and a lot of effort. Almost unexpectedly, in the advanced stages of the adventure the script takes on a more decisive role than expected.

In fact, you will learn about the various Grumpus, their obsessions and their needs, slowly becoming passionate about the reconstruction of the village. Observing the growth of Snaxopoli and the interactions between its citizens, it is easy to understand why the development team cited Dark Cloud as one of its sources of inspiration.

It will be precisely the curiosity to discover the “secrets” of the Grumpus, to understand if and how their aspirations will be accepted, which will push the players to face all the side quests, thus comparing themselves with the entire catalog of taco insects, caterpillars, burrito, crispy crabs and fruity mosquitoes, thus concluding a journey that is not exactly unforgettable and yet all in all pleasant. A bit like those holidays that started without expectation, but that arrive eventually they leave something inside you, be it the memory of a fleeting friendship or the memory of a little unexpected adventure.