Build 21539 marks the end of Timeline: everything indicates that it will disappear in future versions of Windows

You’ve surely heard of Timeline. Is about a kind of timeline in which users can scroll to see which application they have used and for what on a specific day. A utility that arrived with the spring 2019 update, Windows 10 May 2019 Update and that could now disappear.

The so-called Timeline or Windows Timeline is a function that collects the use we make of the different applications and documents that we have been using in the last 30 days and in a publication that appeared on the Microsoft blog suggests that it will disappear in next versions of Windows 10.

Timeline says until another

This is what they warn in Thurrott, echoing the note that appears in the latest version of Windows 10 Insider Preview. When it comes to talking about the synchronized activity between the different teams, it is striking how in bold they refer to the fact that Timeline still active in Windows 10.

“If you have your activity history synced across all your devices through your Microsoft account (MSA), you will no longer have the option to upload new activity to Timeline. Note: The timeline and all your local activity history still remain on Windows 10 “.

The news refers to What’s new in Build 21359. In the paragraph it warns that from now on no new activity will be loaded in the Timeline of our team, although it will still remain active. If you are using a Microsoft account, Timeline will only be available locally on that machine.

For now this change affects only users who are part of the Microsoft trial program, although a Microsoft support page warns that the synchronization between Timeline devices will disappear in June.

A news that comes with Build 21539 with which Microsoft adds a series of changes and improvements that we now come to know.

Changes and improvements

An option is added in the Power menu in the Start menu to restart applications after login when you restart the device. When this setting is checked, toggle the option in Settings> Accounts> Login options> Restart apps featured in 20H1.

If you have activity history synced across all your devices through your Microsoft account (MSA), you will no longer have the option to upload new activity to the timeline. Accounts connected to AAD will not be affected. To view web history, Edge and other browsers have the option of looking back at recent web activities. You can also view recently used files with OneDrive and Office.

Ease of Access category has been updated in Settings so that it is now called Accessibility.

in Settings so that it is now called Accessibility. The Ebrima font has been updated to now support Bamum characters (Unicode block U + A6A0 to U + A6FF).

The Nirmala UI font family has been updated to improve how Chakma characters are displayed when combined based on comments.

It is solved a bug that caused a problem when HDR was activated , where the content of SDR was changed when the computer was locked or returned from sleep.

, where the content of SDR was changed when the computer was locked or returned from sleep. Fixed issue where in some cases Auto HDR might not be enabled correctly for all eligible titles. If you’re still having issues, reach out to us via the Feedback Center, on our Twitter (@ DirectX12), or on DirectX Discord.

Fixed issue in previous Build where, in some cases, user accounts were migrated during upgrade , but the user profile does not. This problem would occur if a device was abruptly rebooted during the update process.

, but the user profile does not. This problem would occur if a device was abruptly rebooted during the update process. Fixed an issue where some cameras would not support settings on the Camera Settings page when the camera was also in use by another app.

Fixed an issue where the camera settings page would crash on ARM devices.

Fixed an issue where Windows Update settings could unexpectedly show two separate strings that indicated that updates are managed by your organization.

that indicated that updates are managed by your organization. Addresses an issue where some unmanaged devices would display “Some of these settings are hidden or managed by your organization” on the Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update page.

Addresses an issue affecting WSUS users where the “Check for updates online from Microsoft Update” option in Windows Update settings was grayed out.

Fixed an issue that caused some Insiders you will notice frequent crashes in wuauclt.exe .

. Fixed an issue that caused window frames to lose their shadows after locking and unlocking your PC.

Addresses an issue that caused some users to see an ms-resource: AppListName entry in the Start menu app list due to the People app being changed to no longer display in the app list.

Fixed an issue that could cause a toast notification to appear at the top of the Action Center.

Fixed an issue on recent flights where the UI would hang if you quickly used the touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops.

Fixes an issue that affected the ability to use Miracast with some devices in recent versions.

with some devices in recent versions. We fixed an issue that could result in the network connection on certain Ethernet devices and configurations getting stuck in an “Identifying …” state recently.

Fixed an issue where after upgrading to recent versions, you couldn’t connect using remote desktop until you restarted your PC.

Fixed an issue that caused the brightness controls to behave erratically on some devices in recent versions.

We fixed an issue that affected some Insiders when they played certain full-screen games in recent versions, causing the frame rate dropped unexpectedly . If you continue to experience problems in this space, please record your comments by following the steps here.

. If you continue to experience problems in this space, please record your comments by following the steps here. Fixed an issue that caused some games to crash to launch when Auto HDR was enabled.

Fixes an issue for certain devices that could cause the screen to go black with only the mouse showing. If you continue to experience black screen issues after the update, press WIN + CTRL + Shift + B and then report it in the Feedback Center under Display & Graphics> Black Screen, including as much detail as possible.

Fixed an issue that caused certain videos to appear distorted and pixelated in recent versions.

Fixed an issue where some devices were getting error messages “The following things need your attention …” when trying to install a new build.

Addresses an issue where getting and configuring your international settings did not work with PowerShell 7.1.

Addresses an issue where updates to your language list using PowerShell commands would not sync with your other devices if you had syncing enabled.

Addresses a race condition when using Pinyin IME that could result in you no longer being able to write in certain applications (until restarting the application) if you typed quickly and selected IME candidates.

The problem that affected the migration of shortcuts to the new Windows Tools location where This PC appears with the display name “computer” has been solved.

Fixed the issue where the virtual GPU was broken for Windows and Linux guests.

Known issues

They are investigating reports about the update process crashing for extended periods when trying to install a new version.

[ARM64] Insiders who installed the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver on Surface Pro X may experience reduced screen brightness. This problem is fixed with an updated version of the graphics preview driver at https://aka.ms/x64previewdriverprox. If you have this problem, see the feedback collection for more information.

They are investigating an issue where search items (including the search box in File Explorer) are no longer displaying correctly in the dark theme.

Some non-administrative applications, such as 3D Viewer and Print 3D, which were previously in the Windows Accessories folder, are now located in Windows Tools. These app shortcuts will be moved back to Start with an upcoming bug fix. In the meantime, they are still searchable and accessible through Windows tools.

The Windows camera app is currently not honoring the default brightness settings set through the new camera settings page.

Virtual GPU access is broken for Windows and Linux guests, adding a vGPU to a VM will have no effect and the VM will continue to run with software rendering. REPAIRED.

Theme-aware splash screens are not visible in this build. A fix is ​​coming to re-enable this on a future flight.

Split screen mode for Auto HDR does not work in this build; please look at the following build for a solution.

They are working on a fix for an issue that caused some USB connected printers to stop working after upgrading to build 21354 and higher.

They are working on a fix that causes WSL users to find that File Explorer launch performance fell back after upgrading to build 21354 and higher.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

Via | Thurrott

More information | Windows Blog