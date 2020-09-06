Bulldozers driven in smart working with 5G: the mine managed by the office

Do you remember when we shot snowballs in Finland from our desk? It was a test to test the goodness of 5G, a connectivity standard that opens up to new horizons thanks to its reduced latency. However, that project was nothing compared to what other people around the world are doing.

In particular, according to what was reported by CCTV on Facebook, in the Sandaozhuang mine, which is located in the Chinese province of Henan and is owned by the China Molybdenum company, some workers are doing smart working thanks to 5G as early as 2019. However, this is not an ordinary “office” job, but something much more advanced.

In fact, the employees of the Chinese company they fly the bulldozers directly from their desk, through a “chair” that has all the necessary controls, just as you can see in the images accompanying the news. This is possible thanks to the high speed and low latency of 5G, which allows workers to precisely control the vehicles in the mine. This also allows for safer jobs, since there are no physically driving the bulldozers.

In short, some people in China are already using 5G to drive bulldozers remotely. The company that makes use of this technology specializes inmolybdenum extraction. At the opening you can find a video, originally published by Xinhua, which shows more closely the work of the employees of China Molybdenum.