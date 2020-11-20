Bus company apologizes for using English placenames for Gaeltacht service

Local Link Kerry is about to take over a bus service in Corca Dhuibhne soon but people in the area were offended when they used English versions of placenames in an advertisement

Local Link Kerry is set to take over a bus service in Corca Dhuibhne soon but people in the area were outraged this week when they saw the company’s adverts for the new service.

Dunquin, Ballyferriter, Ventry, Feohanagh and Ballydavid were used in the advertisement instead of the Irish versions – Dún Chaoin, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Fionntrá, An Fheothanach and Baile na nGall.

Local Link Kerry is delighted to announce that from Monday 23rd November we will begin operating Route 275a bus services into Dingle from Ballyferriter, Ballydavid, Dunchaoin, Feothanagh, Gallarus & Ventry. https://t.co/Nx6zLsrN5O Timetables available https://t.co/OCDwTGzPK1 pic.twitter.com/ZKw8dSMNjo – LocalKerry (@LocalKerry) November 18, 2020

Local Link Kerry has apologized for the mistake and says work is underway to make the company’s advertising and literature available bilingually in the future.

“We intend to expand the service in the new year and have made a commitment that all bus signs and literature will be bilingual,” said Local Link Kerry manager Alan O’Connell.

“However, we are transferring temporary material this morning and it will be circulated as soon as possible,” he apologized.

Local Link Kerry will succeed Bus Éireann next week to provide a bus service in Corca Dhuibhne.

From next Monday, 23 November, the company will be operating the 275A service which runs between Dún Chaoin, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh and An Daingean on Mondays and Thursdays and runs between An Daingean and Baile na nGall on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local Link Kerry already provides a bus service between Ballyferriter, Ventry and Dingle every Wednesday and between Ballyferriter, Dunquin and Dingle every Friday.

Local Link Kerry plans to expand this service early in the new year.

Bus Éireann had to apologize this week after making a mistake that caused a town in the Galway Gaeltacht to be given the wrong placename.

Bus Éireann told Tuairisc.ie that the mistakes will be corrected “as soon as possible”.