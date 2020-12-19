Buy a beauty product and try it online? Do it with augmented reality from Google

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With Christmas just around the corner, more than 73 percent of shoppers choose to buy their holiday gifts online. There are many advantages online shopping offers, from the convenience of doing it from your sofa to the multitude of options at your fingertips.

Google knows it, and Launches New Shopping Feature That Will Allow People To Virtually Try On Makeup. This was announced by the company in an entry on its blog.

See the makeup looks and try the products

Imagine buying beauty products, most of the time it is difficult to make a decision about such personal items without trying them. Suppose you want to know how good a lip gloss is, how much pigment an eyeshadow has or how such a cream will look on your skin tone, it can be difficult to understand these things without looking at the products closely and being allowed to try them.

New Google makeup function Google

For them Google has teamed up with ModiFace and Perfect Corp to help you better visualize thousands of lipstick and eyeshadow shades from your favorite brands like L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury. Now when you search for a lipstick or eyeshadow product, like L’Oreal’s Infallible Paints Metallic Eyeshadow, you can see how it looks on a range of skin tones and compare these shades and textures to help you find the right products.

How does it work?

To activate this function, you will see that, when searching for eyeshadow, such as “L’Oreal’s Infallible Paints Metallic Eyeshadow” you will get a “Try it on” button. Clicking on it will launch the camera, and then the augmented reality makeup will be digitally applied. Face tracking works almost the same as a Snapchat filter, that is, quite good, although it is not perfect.

Direct recommendations from experts

Sometimes helpful get recommendations and see how the products work for other people. Now while browsing Google Shopping on your phone or scrolling through the Discover feed in the Google app, will show you recommendations from beauty, apparel, and home and garden enthusiasts and experts on their favorite products. If a product catches your attention, you can listen to it directly from the experts, they will tell you why they like the product and how they use it.

For example, you can listen to the professional makeup artist Jonet on what products can help you achieve that dewy-fresh look or learn how Homesick Candles makes the perfect holiday gift.