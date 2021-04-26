The last week of April begins with the news that many of the bitten apple products, presented in its most recent keynote will be available soon for sale to the public, among these is the streaming video box, so today we tell you about whether to buy the Apple TV 4K 2021 or just the Siri Remote?

Last week, Apple introduced us to the refreshed Apple TV 4K from 2021, the next generation of Apple’s set-top box running tvOS. Currently, the company sells Apple TV 4K 2015 models and this model is added the new Apple 4K second generation model 2021 in stores, both physical and on its website or the Apple app.

One great reason to get hold of this great device is undoubtedly the Apple TV application, which is also available to both Android users, as well as many smart TV owners, to this is added Apple TV +, the video streaming service of the brand of the bitten apple which has exclusive original content of great quality.

Another point if you doubt in favor is Apple Arcade, and it was the reason why, last week, during the keynote “Spring Loaded”, Apple unveiled the new Apple TV 4K which arrives after almost four years since its last update and in this it is finally bringing more power and a completely redesigned Siri Remote.

It is precisely because of Apple Arcade and Apple TV + that the new Apple TV arrives with the A12 chip, instead of the A10X Fusion, thus, this second generation will handle games more efficiently in Arcade, as the company focuses more and more on service.

Additionally, the compatibility of an HDMI 2.1 cable is added to the new processor, which will also offer a Better and brighter 4K HDRIn this way, the AirPlay videos that are recorded with the iPhone 12 Pro will also look much better than ever, buying the Apple TV 2021 is a great option if yours is high definition.