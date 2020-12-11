Buy the new TCL 10L and TCL 10 SE with a discount during Christmas

Christmas is an ideal time to give important gifts, the kind that we will use later throughout the year, day by day. Y mobile phones, due to the pandemic, have become essential because they allow us to communicate with family and friends at all hours, even if due to the confinement measures and the Covid-19 restrictions it is impossible to visit each other.

So in these dates that are approaching, nothing like giving away technology, mobile phones without spending too much, far from the spotlight of those large top-of-the-range ranges that touch a thousand euros and that, however, have a practically unbeatable price-quality ratio. And TCL has had the great idea to offer special prices taking advantage of these holidays that will start practically in less than two weeks.

Two models at a really good price

Is about the TCL 10L and TCL 10 SE, which will see their prices reduced to 149 and 129 euros, respectively, at selected points of sale that you can confirm on the promotion’s own official page. Two devices called “range access”, which have very good hardware specifications, especially in their cameras, which are not very common in terminals in that price range where they only mount one to two at most.

TCL 10L. TCL

The TCL 10L, for example, is a smartphone that has four 48, 8, 2 and 2MP sensors with wide, super wide, macro and ToF, time of flight (depth) functions, for very, very good results in portrait modes. In addition, it has a 6.53-inch screen, FHD +, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of RAM, Android 10 and configurations of 64 and 128 gigabytes of internal storage expandable through microSD cards.

For its part, the TCL 10 SE offers a triple camera with a 48MP main sensor and the help of artificial intelligence to achieve the best results. It has a very competent wide angle, 6.52-inch screen with HD + resolution, octa-core processor with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM, Android 10 and 128 storage that we can expand through a microSD. All these models come with a TCL guaranteed support of security updates every 60 days, which ensures that we are permanently safe from the main threats that are discovered.

