Buying Carrefour will not be easy or cheap

Canadian giant Alimentation Couche-Tard could struggle to carry out its brazen foray into supermarkets with the purchase of Carrefour. The operation appears to have more to do with the low price of the share and the desire for diversification than with any industrial logic.

The news is surprising. On Tuesday, Couche-Tard, which operates 14,000 convenience stores and gas stations, mostly in North America, said it was in friendly talks with Europe’s largest retailer, famous for hyperbole. There is a precedent: British gas station group EG Group recently acquired supermarket chain Asda from Walmart. But the geographic and business mismatch suggests that Couche-Tard is seeking coverage for the electric car. Another attraction is the price: before the offer Carrefour was trading at a low 3 times the EBITDA of 2021, including debt.

Even so, it will cost that the premium is not too great. Let’s say Brian Hannasch, CEO of Couche-Tard, offers € 20 per share or € 16.2 billion, as Bloomberg reports, which equates to a 30% premium. Before including synergies, which will likely be modest, we estimate that it would get a 7.4% return on the 23 billion investment, including debt, by 2022. That is below the 8% of Carrefour’s cost of capital, according to Morningstar .

Couche-Tard could reach about $ 10 billion in debt before reaching the desired limit, according to UBS. The main shareholder, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, could inject fresh capital if necessary.

Carrefour’s long-suffering shareholders, including Bernard Arnault and the Moulin family, will have to be convinced. Before Wednesday, the stock had lost almost 40% in five years, due to increased competition in the food market. But its conversion plan is beginning to bear fruit, and its operating profit will finally increase in the next three years, according to the consensus forecasts collected by Refinitiv. France is likely to demand a high price to hand over its national champion to Quebec now.

