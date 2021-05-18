Buying guide update: the best new smartphones

Our buying guide Bright Stuff has had another major update. We discuss the new smartphones we recommend, the new laptops from LG, and we look ahead to the TVs and earplugs that we will be testing.

In this episode we talk about all the new products that we have put, or are going to put, in our Bright Stuff buying guide . The best smartphones , laptops, TVs, headphones: we continue to list the best choices of all kinds of gadgets. With the smartphones, it is striking how good the affordable phones have become today.

Film: De Oost, a Dutch film by Jim Taihuttu about the Indonesian War of Independence between 1946 and 1949, the ‘police actions’ of the KNIL troops and in particular army captain Raymond Westerling. There are already enough films about the Second World War, this conflict is much less exposed. Starting May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

Series: TRECX, an absurdist series in the style of Jiskefet, starring Jiskefet veteran Michiel Romeyn. Almost only strange sketches without a clear punch line, a wonderful mix of bewilderment and crazy humor. Featured on Amazon Prime Video.

Podcast: Absolutely Mental, the new podcast from comedian Ricky Gervais calling neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris. Each episode begins with questions from Gervais about the chaos of modern life and the science behind it. Such as: why do we dream? Will robots replace us? Why are we afraid of death? How is our civilization going to end? Heavy topics discussed in a light tone, and instructive. With Gervais’s infectious smile, you can never get enough of that. This eleven-episode podcast is paid and costs $ 15.