Bye 2020: this is how Danna Paola, Alejandra Guzmán, Galilea Montijo and other celebrities celebrated the beginning of the New Year

2020 came to an end and the Mexican celebrity did not hesitate to celebrate it with discreet or lavish parties surrounded by loved ones, always highlighting their gratitude and happiness after concluding the most difficult year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of Eugenio Derbez’s children enjoyed the last sunset of 2020 at a beach destination, where he was seen from a pool and on his New Year’s break.

The protagonist of Elite She was in the company of some friends and took the opportunity to send a congratulatory message to her followers: “I love you”.

“2020, I can only thank you … no matter how difficult and crazy you have become, it has been the best year of my life so far”, He wrote on his Instagram account to express everything that last year caused him in his life.

“I lived you 100% connected with each of my emotions, reorganizing my priorities and reconnecting with my beliefs, accepting my anxiety, my ghosts, my follies, fears, falls, laughter, insomnia and so many hours with me draining through my music, in poems, conversations, melodies and lyrics …”, Explained the famous next to one of her photographs.

The actress enjoyed the celebration in the company of the daughters she had with Gabriel Soto. The three They were seen at a party with live musicians and with very few guests, where they were able to dance, sing and take different shots.

The celebrities celebrated the arrival of 2021 together. Through their Instagram account they shared the image of their coexistence.

“And so … the years go by and we continue together @luceromexico. What a joy and a blessing. Thanks for yesterday !! @Enriverolake and I had an amazing time! Thanks to @michel_kuri_s and you for that unforgettable dinner !! ”, wrote Jacqueline Andere’s daughter.

The singer said “tasty and funny” when showing off her arrangement to celebrate the New Year at home and in the company of her husband, Tommy Mottola and their children.

Explained that her look consisted of her favorite pajamas, but with a very special makeup.

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín celebrated the arrival of 2021 with their daughters in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero.

The conductor of Today He shared his family photo and an extensive message to say goodbye to 2020: “Thanking EVERYTHING lived … Thanking to continue together hand in hand and hand in hand with God for having passed difficult tests !! Thank you for teaching us that life is TODAY and that what really matters goes beyond the material !! ”.

The vedette celebrated with an intimate party in the company of some members of her family.

“Thank you love for all the beautiful moments we have lived together … Next year will bring us many moments of happiness and prosperity …”, shared from his Instagram account.

The Mexican actress celebrated with her family and her colleague Eva Longoria and businessman Pepe Bastón.

“Thank you @evalongoria and @pepebaston for hosting the whole family! How nice to remember good and old times! ”, wrote from his Instagram account.

The singer appeared in the special celebration that TV Azteca made and although she made up her performance with some of her greatest hits, she did not escape criticism for her face.

In social networks they showed that he looks a lot like his mother Silvia Pinal and also the different changes that have been noticed over the years.

The singer published a romantic photograph next to his girlfriend Giselle Soto, with whom he has an intense romance.

“With you I face the world without fear of anything … THANK YOU for being my partner in EVERYTHING !!! I LOVE YOU LOVE YOU! @gorgizz #lupillorivera COME 2021! This year we will do great things together! ”, Explained the Mexican regional singer.

The Mexican comedian shared a message to express his feelings after the arrival of the New Year and asked to forget family conflicts.

“To all those who have any quarrel with a relative, take advantage of today as a pretext to mark him … and make up. Start the new year without grudges, without fights, no matter who was at fault, do it, I’m not going to do it because I’m very spiteful, but you are”, Said the patriarch of the famous Mexican dynasty very seriously.

