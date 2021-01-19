ByteDance launches an electronic payment service for Douyin

- Advertisement -

Tech giant ByteDance has launched an electronic payment service for Douyin, the Chinese TikTok. A strategy of the Chinese company to strengthen its presence in the FinTech market. This system is similar to applications such as WeChat Pay and Alipay.

In effect, the Asian company turns the short video platform into a hybrid between a social network, messaging and an online sales market. A three-in-one that will allow Douyin Pay users to make electronic payments easily and without leaving the application.

Currently, electronic payment systems are in high demand by the Chinese community, since they are not only used online, they are also necessary to cancel a taxi or even a MacDonal hamburger without taking out your wallet.

This service is proposed with the purpose of “complementing the main existing payment options and, ultimately, improving the user experience”, indicated ByteDance. Douyin Pay, after Alipay and WeChat Pay, is the most popular service in China. In fact, it has more than 600 million active users per day.

How does the new Douyin Pay electronic payment system work?

People using Douyin Pay will be able to connect their bank accounts to the electronic payment system. This will allow them to pay for products and services promoted by influencers. The service even allows you to “tip content creators.”

As we already mentioned, the payment service of Douyin Pay is similar to that of WeChat, therefore it works like a Wallet or virtual wallet. So when canceling a product or service, the user should only show the barcode, QR code and serial number that will appear on their cell phone screen when running the application.

Indeed, ByteDance, like other Chinese companies, is entering the electronic payment services market and will gradually implement these changes.

