ByteDance (TikTok) Launches On Hardware – Their First Gadget Is A Lamp With Camera And Screen To Help Do Homework

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has released its first hardware device. It is a “smart” lamp, with built-in camera, smartphone-sized touchscreen and built-in digital assistant. At the moment it is an initiative within its educational project in China, but it will be sold to students at a price of 779 yuan, about 99 euros at direct exchange.

The device was seen online last July, but it was now that ByteDance has announced that it is behind. Under the brand Dali Education, ByteDance wants to expand in the educational market. Previously, the company had already shown interest in the hardware sector with the acquisition of the manufacturer Smartisan.

The ‘Dali Smart Tutoring Lamp T5’ is a lamp that seeks accompany students while they do their homework. It incorporates a TÜV Rheinland-certified “eye protection” light and a smart assistant to offer help to little ones.

With the help of “artificial intelligence” and other technologies, the double camera located in the upper area of ​​the lamp is able to perform functions such as intelligent word search, reading of English texts and help solve calculation tasks. That is, the lamp integrates functions similar to those we could have on a mobile.

So much so, that the lamp comes with a ‘Daily Love Tutoring’ application where parents can plan a series of tasks and observe progress. Additionally, parents will be able to communicate by video call with children through the lamp.

“We will focus on all scenarios, offering our children a better learning system,” explains Chen Lin, VP of ByteDance. According to the company executive, TikTok’s parent company will focus not only on students, but also on teachers and schools. And for this it has 10,000 workers focused on this educational project.

In addition to this first hardware device, ByteDance maintains the GoGoKid services, to study English or Qingbei, which transfers the class experience to mobile. At the moment there are no plans for this lamp or other educational projects by ByteDance to come out of China. On the part of the European Union, it is even considering forcing companies such as TikTok to separate their operations in China from the rest of the markets.