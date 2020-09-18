Latest newsTech NewsReviewsSocial NetworksTikTOk

ByteDance would have reached a definitive agreement to sell TikTok to the USA

By Brian Adam
0
6
ByteDance would have reached a definitive agreement to sell TikTok to the USA
Bytedance Would Have Reached A Definitive Agreement To Sell Tiktok

Must Read

Tech News

What topics did the first Italian radio broadcast deal with?

Brian Adam - 0
What topics did the first Italian radio broadcast deal with?
Read more
Editor's Pick

5 effective tricks to become invisible in WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
WhatsApp has settings in your privacy to make you invisible so that nobody knows your conversations, last connection and much more. Privacy and security are...
Read more
Apple

Will iPhone and iPad clean themselves in the future? Here are the latest Apple patents

Brian Adam - 0
Two new patents registered by Apple in the US Patent & Trademark Office show an unprecedented technology that could in the future allow iPhone...
Read more
Tech News

What kind of dishes does Santan restaurant serve in Kuala Lumpur?

Brian Adam - 0
In case you want a different dinner than usual (and you have the opportunity to make a small detour from the usual routes of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

ByteDance would have reached a definitive agreement to sell TikTok to the USAAccording to the latest report released exclusively by Reuters, the Chinese company ByteDance owner of TikTok would have all American social operations sold to avoid the ban by the administration of Donald Trump, who previously said he wanted to ban TikTok today 1 August 2020.

The latest rumors spoke of a growing interest from Microsoft which, again according to what reported by Reuters, would become the company in charge of protection of sensitive US user data, while TikTok would be acquired by another American company. However, this has not been confirmed by any party involved in the negotiation.

This concession by ByteDance could be a test to understand Trump’s true intentions, who would always seem firm in his decision to ban the app as a “surveillance and propaganda tool”. However, the new ByteDance agreement provides for one sale of 100% of the shares to the Americansthus leading to the exit of the Chinese company. A decision that could be very pleasing to the American tycoon.

With 80 million daily active users, the American division of TikTok and in particular the General Manager of TikTok US Vanessa Pappas are convinced that “they will not go anywhere”. To demonstrate this intent are also the recent hiring 10,000 people in the United States of America and the creation of a $ 200 million fund for U.S. content creators.

Related Articles

Tech News

What topics did the first Italian radio broadcast deal with?

Brian Adam - 0
What topics did the first Italian radio broadcast deal with?
Read more
Editor's Pick

5 effective tricks to become invisible in WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
WhatsApp has settings in your privacy to make you invisible so that nobody knows your conversations, last connection and much more. Privacy and security are...
Read more
Apple

Will iPhone and iPad clean themselves in the future? Here are the latest Apple patents

Brian Adam - 0
Two new patents registered by Apple in the US Patent & Trademark Office show an unprecedented technology that could in the future allow iPhone...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©