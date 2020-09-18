ByteDance would have reached a definitive agreement to sell TikTok to the USA

According to the latest report released exclusively by Reuters, the Chinese company ByteDance owner of TikTok would have all American social operations sold to avoid the ban by the administration of Donald Trump, who previously said he wanted to ban TikTok today 1 August 2020.

The latest rumors spoke of a growing interest from Microsoft which, again according to what reported by Reuters, would become the company in charge of protection of sensitive US user data, while TikTok would be acquired by another American company. However, this has not been confirmed by any party involved in the negotiation.

This concession by ByteDance could be a test to understand Trump’s true intentions, who would always seem firm in his decision to ban the app as a “surveillance and propaganda tool”. However, the new ByteDance agreement provides for one sale of 100% of the shares to the Americansthus leading to the exit of the Chinese company. A decision that could be very pleasing to the American tycoon.

With 80 million daily active users, the American division of TikTok and in particular the General Manager of TikTok US Vanessa Pappas are convinced that “they will not go anywhere”. To demonstrate this intent are also the recent hiring 10,000 people in the United States of America and the creation of a $ 200 million fund for U.S. content creators.