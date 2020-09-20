Cables at scandalous prices: when, with some exceptions, the cheap is cheap and the expensive is extraordinarily expensive

That Apple put up for sale a Thunderbolt 3 cable of 2 meters at 149 euros makes many of us initially put our hands to our heads. Is this yet another example of those cables that are extraordinarily expensive without there being a good reason for it?

The truth is that although the cable offers good benefits and there are certain elements that serve to justify (a little) the price, we are facing one more example of an industry that in many cases it does not provide truly differential technical and practical characteristics in products that usually have very high prices. When speed matters Let’s place ourselves first in the debate on whether that new Apple Thunderbolt 3 Pro 2m cable has in those 149 euros an exaggerated price or is there really something that justifies it. The 0.8m version of Apple’s TB3 cable costs € 45. Every extra centimeter becomes more and more expensive. The 0.8m version of Apple’s TB3 cable costs € 45. Every extra centimeter becomes more and more expensive. The description indicates that the cable is capable of guarantee transfers of up to 40 Gb / s 79.95 euros 45 euros

The 2-meter Apple cable is basically a longer version than the 80-centimeter cable that they sell for 45 euros. The problem is that Thunderbolt has some fantastic features but the length of the cables complicates that performance they can be carried from end to end over great distances.

Size matters (and a lot)

This is where physics can play tricks and cause the signal to degrade. As they explained on Reddit, guaranteeing 40 Gbps of transfer in a cable that long requires, for example, that the cable is active, that is, it has integrated circuits at both ends They improve transfer performance by avoiding degradation and attenuation, which is very important in longer cables.

Here a coil of 100 m of optical cable with HDMI connectors The price, even affordable, $ 129. Where do I connect the TV, ma’am? Here a coil of 100 m of optical cable with HDMI connectors The price, even affordable, $ 129. Where do I connect the TV, ma’am?

In fact there are Thunderbolt 3 cables of similar length but much lower price. This one from Cable Matters, for example, costs 30.99 euros, but the difference is that it only guarantees transfers of up to 20 Gbps. It costs 53.99 euros and it is warned, yes, that it is not compatible with USB-C ports without the Thunderbolt logo.

The connector of an active cable is usually larger, more voluminous, since it integrates integrated circuits inside which are responsible for improving the signal and preventing its degradation or attenuation. The connector of an active cable is usually larger, more voluminous, since it integrates integrated circuits inside which are responsible for improving the signal and preventing its degradation or attenuation.

Although Apple does not indicate it in its cable, the length of it suggests that as we said, it is an active and not a passive cable. In the case of Cable Matters cables, it is specifically indicated that they are active cables, something that among other things usually has the USB-C connector as a distinctive element, with a much longer “cover” than the passive cable connectors.

Cable length is indeed a key argument in finding very high prices for these components. The digital signal may be much simpler than the analog signal: we work with zeros and ones and that makes things easier when transmitting the signal, but doing it at high speeds and long distances complicates things.

In fact that is the reason that in cables of great length we can find not only active cables, but even optical cables that guarantee that there is no signal loss despite the great distance.

Good for the length, but do not sell us motorcycles

It is for this reason that if we need to connect two devices with digital connectors at a great distance (Thunderbolt 3 is an example, but so are Ethernet, HDMI, Display Port or USB) prices grow remarkably because manufacturers try to ensure that transfer rates are maintained.

On network cables Ethernet there is the well-known last name “Cat” for cables that support different transfer rates and that also do so with greater or lesser frequency of work. Hence, if we want to guarantee GbE connections in our house, for example, it is essential to use Cat5e Ethernet cables (or better, Cat6).

As we need better Ethernet cables and with higher transfer rates the prices also increase, but they do it in some reasonable way. The same goes for cables of another type (HDMI, for example) that are very long because we need to connect two ends that are at a long distance.

The audiophile world is somewhat different here for the treatment of analog signals in many cases that they do benefit significantly from higher quality cables that protect the signal from external interference and carry it with the greatest fidelity.

Even in these cases, explained our expert colleague Juan Carlos López, the investment in cables should not be excessive in any case: We must not fall into the trap of cables that promise a huge qualitative difference when that difference does not exist or is extremely subjective and very difficult to demonstrate.

The wonderful world of $ 10,500 HDMI cables

Things change as we said with the famous case of HDMI cables. Grotesque and bizarre situations have been seen in this particular segment like the 20-meter WireWorld cable that cost $ 10,500 to launch. Your webshop instantly shows the $ 2m to $ 1,000 version, but for some reason denies access moments later.

At Wireworld they explain how their HDMI cables offer a series of clear differential advantages such as greater isolation of each signal, which also consists of several wires to guarantee the best quality. The opinions on these cables are very different: there are those who affirm that they do not notice any difference and others who value them positively. At Wireworld they explain how their HDMI cables offer a series of clear differential advantages such as greater isolation of each signal, which also consists of several wires to guarantee the best quality. The opinions on these cables are very different: there are those who affirm that they do not notice any difference and others who value them positively.

This manufacturer has long highlighted how its cables make use of a series of key elements to achieve notable improvements in the HDMI signal. More transmission wires, better protection of cables and special materials than according to them they justify an absolutely exorbitant price for HDMI cables that even in decent versions of other manufacturers come out for much lower prices. There are exceptions, of course, and this AudioQuest 2-meter HDMI cable comes out for € 765, for example.

What differential advantage can these cables really offer? There are those who have tried them and affirm that it does not make any sense to buy cables of this type, while in forums of audiophiles and lovers of home theater comments are favorable despite the price.

It is very difficult to give empirical evidence of that improvement that these cables promise, but even providing some, the quality is probably not very different from what we can obtain with cables that, without being the most economical on the market, are in a much more affordable range. Organizations such as Consumer Reports have been warning about this for years, and our colleagues at XatakaHome also did so a long time ago.

It is evident that using better materials in the cables makes them more resistant and will last us longer without problems, but in most cases the price difference between them is not what some manufacturers try to impose: here the message is clear: cheap is usually cheap (or at least it is not expensive), but the expensive can be very, very expensive.